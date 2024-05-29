Rivers CP Harps On Synergy Between Police, Public

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu has stressed the need for synergy between the Police and the Public. CP Disu made the remarks during a one day National Security Capacity Building Programme organized by Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) in Port Harcourt last week.

CP Disu who was the keynote speaker, said “We are public enemy number one.IGP has spoken to CPs to ensure we cooperate with PCRC. The PCRC in Rivers is exceptional.

“I am here to talk on strategic role of PCRC. On assumption of office, the IGP outlined direction Nigeria Police will take in terms of crime fighting.IGP emphasized community policing where the PCRC stands outs.

“In recent years we have seen changes emerge. The PCRC is a crucial bridge between Police and the public. PCRC helps in improving Police accountability and transparency PCRC provides platform where citizens can make complaints to the Police Authority.

“PCRC enhances intelligence gathering and information sharing between Police and the public. They support crime prevention and community safety, facilitates conflict resolution between the Police and the Community.

“It is clear that PCRC will continue to be essential component of evolving policing in Nigeria”.

Dr. Divine Chiorlu who spoke on the topic Conflict Resolution Mechanisms: PCRC’s Strategies for Resolving Conflicts and Complaints Between the Police and The Public noted that conflict cannot stop because there is constant change in life.

Dr. Chiorlu disclosed that the PCRC and Police face conflicts in line of their duty.

“Conflicts can come from several ways. Conflicts can come from you as an individaul. We have interpersonal conflict, intrapersonal conflict, organizational conflict. The paper will look at the Role of the Police: They are to enforce law and orders.

“The Public where PCRC falls have to support the Police and community in making sure rules and orders are obeyed. We have to make peace .

“To resolve conflict there are processes of litigation involving the law and court while Alternative Dispute Resolution involves settling the matter out of court” he said.

Dr. Chiorlu also listed community engagement forums as a method of reducing crisis by PCRC.

He stated that PCRC should endeavour to reduce crisis, conflicts with their resources and such resources that will help PCRC to reduce crisis and conflict include men and women, money, material, machines, moral, time etc.

Another speaker, CSP Oparaka Emugh-s George (PHD) in his lecture on “Concept of Community Policing In Nigeria: Reminiscing The Golden Old Days noted that in Nigeria there Circumstantial and inborn criminals.

In his address, the guest of honour and National Chairman of PCRC, Alhaji Ibrahim Olaniyan noted that the CP in Rivers state is man with zero tolerance for crime and criminality.

He said ” We commend our DPO, Area Commanders for their work in Rivers state. Working in Rivers state is like working in war zone, is not easy.

We thank IGP Egbetokun for posting an award winning CP to Rivers state. Crimimals are now relocating from Rivers because with the CP you cannot stay in the state.

“We should always be there for the Police and not to pull them down. Let us go home with what we learnt today to re -train our members.

Another speaker, Dr. Otega Okinono who spoke on the topic ”The Coping Strategies for maintaining a positive and balanced mental health in contemporary society” said mental health disorder issue is a critical issue as it leads to depression. She said people should take care of their mental health before it gets to mental health disorder.

The Chairman of PCRC in Rivers State, Voke Emore who gave the vote of thanks noted that the training is essential to PCRC members to be acquainted with modern strategies of intelligence and informations sharing to the Police on activities of criminals.

Mr Emore also revealed that the PCRC do not admit criminals into the organization. He stated that the intending members will first apply and screened by SIB before such person will be admitted into the organization.

One of the high points of the event was presentation of cheque of 250,000 naira to Mrs Peace Sunday, widow of Inspector Sunday Baba killed by unknown persons at Rumulomeni in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers last Month. The Cheque was issued by the National Chairman of PCRC in behalf of the organization and was received by a representative of Police Officers Wives Association(POWA) on behalf of Mrs Peace Sunday.