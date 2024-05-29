Rivers Police Opens Up On Death Of Suspect In Custody

The Rivers State Police Command opened up on the death of a suspect Mr Okereke Abraham Chukwudi in the custody of Octopus Strike Force, a unit of Nigeria Police in the state.

A member of Civil Society Organizations had in a press conference in Port Harcourt last week Thursday alleged that the suspect, Chukwudi was tortured to death while in Police custody.

However, the Rivers State Police Command in a statement by Spokesperson of the command, Superintendent of Police(SP) Grace Iringe Koko alleged that the suspect is a kidnapper and cultist.

The statement by the Police disclosed that the deceased was implicated in a case involving Kidnapping, Armed Robbery, and Cultism which relates to the kidnapping of a female business tycoon (name withheld) in the Diobu area of Port Harcourt on September 7, 2023.

SP Koko stated that the victim was kidnapped by five armed gunmen and taken to a hideout in Elechi waterside and the kidnappers were armed with AK-47 rifles, a pump-action shotgun, and locally-made pistols.

SP Koko explained that the victim was held captive for seven (7) days and was released after the victim’s family paid a ransom of ₦3.5 million.

“Investigations revealed that the deceased was a member of the Dey-Gbam secret cult gang. He and his accomplices purchased one of the AK-47 rifles used during the operation. Two of the kidnappers have been arrested, and they are also members of the Dey-Gbam cult group.

“Sometime last month, the Police held a meeting with the parents and spouse of the deceased, who were accompanied by two of their family’s legal representatives. During this meeting, it was agreed that the family would participate in the autopsy to determine the cause of death.

“The case of the death of the suspect has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for discreet investigations to ensure a thorough and impartial examination of the circumstances surrounding this incident” she said. SP Koko added that the State Police Command under the leadership the Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu remains resolute and committed to ensuring transparency and accountability throughout the investigative process.