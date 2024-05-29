Jewish Community Declare Support For Gov. Fubara

Jewish Community in Rivers State under the umbrella of Magen Avraham Jewish Synagogue say they were impressed by the development efforts of Governor Siminalaya Fubara and have declared support for his administration.

Speaking to National Network in Port Harcourt, the Leader of Magen Avraham Jewish Synagogue, Chief Bishop T. O. Wokpo said Governor Fubara has performed excellently well in his one year in office and requires the support of everybody to be able to continue to deliver dividends of democracy to Rivers people.

He showered praises on Governor Fubara for his people oriented projects such as, the Eleto-Ebubu-Eteo (Old Aba) Road, Emohua-Kalabari (Tema Junction) Road, Andoni section of Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo Unity Road, Egbeda Internal Roads (Emohua LGA), Phase One of Port Harcourt Electrical Village, Dualized Omoku-Egbema Road and others, saying it is only a Governor like Fubara who had the interest of his people at heart that could execute such impactful projects.

Wokpo who doubles as Primate/Spiritual Leader, Sabbath Day Observers in Rivers State, on behalf of Jewish community thanked God for the Supreme Court victory of the Governor, stressing that the victory confirmed that he was actually elected by Rivers people.

He told Network that Governor Fubara had within one year brought Rivers State to limelight, making it peaceful for inhabitants and investors.

Disclosing that he had written a letter to Governor Fubara requesting for courtesy/solidarity visit for Jewish community/Sabbath Day observers, to further express their support, the leader Jewish community in Rivers state expressed hope that the Governor would approve their request and give them audience.

“We are solidly behind your administration, and I appeal to His Excellency to carry Jewish Community/ Sabbath Day Observers along in your government,” Bishop Wokpo pleaded.

The Spiritual leader, further disclosed that Jewish Community/ Sabbath Day Observers in Rivers State had declared a 7 day fasting and prayer whereby the adherents of the faith would come together and pray for success of Governor Fubara administration. Maintaining that the support of Jewish community is irrevocable, Wopko who is also the Chairman, Apara Kingdom Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs, called on Rivers people to also support the Governor to achieve set goals for the state.