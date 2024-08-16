Residents Stranded As Fire Destroys Property Worth Millions Of Naira In Diobu

Residents of N0 2 Okwele street, Mile 2 Diobu, Port Harcourt are now stranded as fire destroyed property, goods worth millions of naira.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained but there are speculations that it may have resulted from a leakage in a cooking gas.

A resident identified as Peace told our reporter that at about 3am,they were woken up by loud cry for help from occupants of the compound .

She revealed that before residents mobilized to the building, the fire has spread to other apartments and the roof of the building, hence there was little the neighbours could do to put out the fire.

She explained that the occupants had to save their lives first by running out of the building. Peace stated that the fire was so intense that the occupants of the compound could only remove very little valuables.

“People who own shops in the building also suffered great loss because they have closed for business as at the time of the incident.

“The Police and local vigilante group were on ground to prevent hoodlums from stealing the little items some of the occupants managed to bring out from their houses” she said. Our reporter who visited the scene of the incident on Saturday reports that the building contains twelve big stores, ten rooms.