Christians Advised To Prepare For Eternity While Alive

Christians have been advised to prepare for eternity while alive by engaging in principles of righteous living as death can knock at anybody unannounced irrespective of age.

Delivering the sermon at the funeral ceremony of late Sister Doris Wechie at their GRA Phase III, Port Harcourt residence over the weekend, Senior Apostle Uche Udunwo of the Eternal Sacred Order of Cherubim & Seraphim Church (ESOCS) made it known that no one knows about what tomorrow has in stock and as such should rely fully on God’s guidance and directives.

Quoting profusely from the holy book, the man of God stated that since it is appointed unto any living being once to die, one should therefore expect death at any point in time.

He however, dropped a clause to it, that there is judgement to be faced after death.

Apostle Odunwo declared that life itself is uncertain as human beings’ existence depends fully on the grace of God. He used the opportunity to remind all concerned that death itself is not the end as there is life afterwards with the story of Lazarus and the Rich man.

She concluded that “Sister Doris has fought a good fight, finish her course and kept the faith, urging Christians and members in particular to live a purposeful life while maintaining their faith (2 Timothy 4 v 7).

Reading the biography of the deceased, her first daughter, Sister Nma Fortune Wechie paid glowing tributes to her mother as a hardworking, loving wife and caring mother who will be greatly missed in the family, the community and the church of God. She also remembered her mother as a great Caterer.

The leadership and membership of the ESOCS Church and particularly ‘Eternal Sisters Association” (ESA) group where she belonged came in their numbers from far and near to pay their last respect to the fallen heroine and specially read a tribute from its national body.

The expensive casket bearing the body of the beautiful late Mother-in Isreal (Mrs) Doris Chinyere Wechie was lowered to mother earth by 1.00 pm amidst tears from family members and other mourners accompanied with quoir rendition.

The bereaved husband Senior Apostle Eze Wechie in a press interview lamented the loss of his late wife and prayed for the repose of her soul and fortitude for them to bear the loss.

He also thanked everybody who found time to come and support them at their moment of grief.