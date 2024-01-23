Rivers APC Calls For Quick Conduct Of LG Election

The Rivers State branch of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on Governor Fubara and the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission to put processes in motion for the prompt conduct of the Local Government Election in the state.

The Caretaker Committee Chairman/Leader of APC in Rivers State, Chief Tony Okocha made the call in an interview with newsmen after a meeting with Inter-party Advisory Council (IPAC) and Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) in Port Harcourt.

During the meeting which was held to ascertain the level of preparations by RSEIC towards the conduct of the LG election, Okocha reminded Governor Fubara of the past pronouncements of the Supreme Court that the use of caretaker arrangement is an aberration, stressing that now that the tenure of the current LG chairmen and their councilors would soon expire, it had become necessary for the Rivers State Government and RSIEC to ensure prompt conduct of LG election in the State.

Okocha’s words: “I use this opportunity to let the Governor know that it is no longer business as usual. The time has gone, and in fact, the Supreme Court has made pronouncements that the use of caretaker arrangements is an aberration.”

Although, he expressed confidence in the ability of RSIEC to conduct free, fair and unbiased elections in Rivers State, the former Chief of Staff asked for advance notification for parties preparatory to the election.

Okocha said the APC would participate in the election, present candidates and go ahead to win in the 23 local government areas of the state, stressing that the mistake they made last time in boycotting elections would not be repeated.

He called on Governor Fubara and security agencies to provide an enabling environment for a seamless LG election.