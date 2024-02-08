Bonny Council Chairman Assures Gov Fubara Of Strong Support

The Executive Chairman of Bonny Local Government Area, Dame (Hon) Anengi Barasua Claude-Wilcox, has expressed her unwavering support for Governor Siminialayi Fubara, stating that the entire population of Bonny are pleased with his good works.

Dame Claude-Wilcox who made the affirmation while commissioning a number of projects in Bonny on Friday, expressed gratitude to Governor Fubara for his people-centric policies and programs in Rivers State.

She emphasized that the people of Bonny, being the governor’s ancestral home, would not waiver in their support for him, while hoping that ongoing developmental projects being undertaken by the governor would soon benefit the people of Bonny.

The Council Chairman congratulated Governor Fubara on his victory at the Supreme Court and offered prayers for his successful tenure.

While requesting recognition for the contributions made by the people of Bonny to the state, Dame Claude-Wilcox also highlighted the neglect suffered by Bonny for the past eight years, emphasizing its significance as the treasure base of Rivers State.

Among projects commissioned during the event, was a residential mini estate built by the Council for its workers, near the Government Lodge in Bonny, and a remodeled Ajalamonia Foot Bridge at Finima.

The bridge had been in a state of disrepair and posed a danger to the community, resulting in accidents, injuries, and even deaths.

The one day activity also witnessed the commissioning of reconstructed New Jerusalem Road and the FSP Women Development Center while the construction of a health center in Green Iwoma Community is underway.

Dame Claude-Wilcox briefly outlined the progress made since assuming office in October 2021, highlighting the efforts to address the development deficit, damaged infrastructure, and security challenges in Bonny.

She mentioned various projects, including the construction of a motorable bridge, renovation of government facilities, the establishment of a modern market, road construction, and grants awarded to small and medium-scale enterprises.

Additionally, initiatives such as welfare packages for lactating mothers, provision of buses for school transportation, and payment of school fees for final year students in government universities were implemented.

In his speech, Governor Siminialayi Fubara, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government Affairs, Dr. Itong Awani urged support for the Bonny Council Chairman in order to sustain the delivery of governance and democratic dividends.

The governor commended the numerous ongoing projects as evidence that Bonny is in capable hands.

He called for the proper maintenance of the infrastructure and encouraged the people of Bonny to support both the state and local governments in driving further progress and development.

The event was attended by dignitaries including members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, representatives from Bonny and Opobo/Nkoro constituencies, and other prominent figures from Bonny kingdom.

Officials from security agencies, captains of industry, and political support groups were also present.