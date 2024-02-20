ALEM’s Arm of Hope Foundation Hosts Foreign Partners

It was all joy and songs of praise to God as Abundant Life Evangel Mission (ALEM) hosted its Arm of Hope Foundation partners Zachery Fyke and wife, Carmen Marie Fyke in Port Harcourt, Sunday 18.

Through the Arm of Hope Foundation, the Abundant Life Evangel Mission has given not only hope to the less privileged and the orphans for whom it was envisioned in Nigeria and beyond, but also converted unimaginable souls through evangelism and works of charity.

Speaking during the epoch-making reception for the foreign guests, the President of Arm of Hope Foundation, Apostle Eugene Egwuatu Ogu credited the success story of the foundation to God’s loving kindness and faithfulness despite the huge challenges that have consistently threatened its outreach.

According to the General Overseer of Abundant Life Evangel Mission it costs the Foundation over N21m annually to pay tuition of orphans in schools.

He said apart from the huge sum spent on Education of the orphans, AHF provides health care, emergency relief, widows and youth empowerment in addition to providing essential facilities like portable drinking water to communities.

“My challenges can only be seen by me , it has not been easy, I live completely by faith and God has been doing it, he stated and thanked Mr and Mrs Fyke for their tremendous support to the Foundation.

On her part, the National Coordinator of AHF, Bar. Millie ogu described the testaments of the beneficiaries as emotional and what gives AHF strength to drive on.

She noted that the president is someone who goes out of his way to give succour to the needy adding that God has been so faithful in divinely providing for AHF.

Bar Mrs Ogu who recounted her experiences with AHF stated that the work has been a work of God and only him has been financing it.

In his speech, Mr Zachery Fyke who left the shores of America for the first time in his life said what attracted him to Apostle Ogu was his genuine passion for God and described him as a loving and kind father.

The elated guests who were entertained with Rivers’ rich cultural display and hospitality informed that they were in Port Harcourt to ascertain the foundation ‘s impactful activities and expressed their desire to make impact in God’s kingdom by partnering with AHF.

“Being part of the beneficiaries’ lives is a huge blessing to us,we can become one even though we don’t live in Nigeria”, he assured.

Chronicling the activities of AHF, one of the coordinators Mr Kingsley Obioma informed that AHF has awarded over 1,000 scholarships to students in different educational levels but currently has a total of 95 beneficiaries from different states irrespective of religion and tribe.

Mr Obioma recalled how AHF had in 2013 built a free secondary school in memory of the 354 men, women and children who lost their lives during the fulani herdsmen massacre in Dogo-Nahauwa community of Mangu local Government Area in Plateau state.

He hinted that the Foundation’s challenge is financial constraint to adequately shoulder the burdens of all those who require their support and called on well meaning individuals to support AHF in its mission.

Earlier, the beneficiaries especially the widows and orphans thanked AHF for coming to rescue them from the hopeless situation caused by the demise of their husbands and fathers.

They maintained that AHF is living after its name, offering hope to the hopeless and going into all sectors putting smiles on people’s faces.

The beneficiaries who thanked Mr Zachery Fyke and Carmen Marie Fyke for choosing to support Arm of Hope Foundation described their encounter with AHF as a beautiful experience saying the foundation has through its activities redused depression and suicide in the society.