Police Exhume Corpse Of SP Bako’s Killer, 2Baba

The River State Police Command last week Friday exhumed and retrieved corpse of Gift David aka 2Baba the Iceland Cult leader and prime suspect in the killing of Divisional Police Officer(DPO) of Ahoada Police Division, SP Bako Angbashim on 8th September,2023.

Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, CP Olatunji Disu in a press briefing at the Police headquarters said the dead body of 2Baba was located after series of intelligence and exhumed last week Friday morning in a shallow grave at Ebrass forest, Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State.

CP Disu also revealed that the Police have intensified efforts to track and apprehend other fleeing lieutenants of late 2Baba.

The Commissioner of Police expressed thanks to Nigeria Airforce, Inspector General of Police, IGP Egbetokun, Intelligence Response Team Abuja and tactical teams in Rivers State for their assistance.

CP Disu said “The Airforce assisted us to soften the ground by their airstrike. We thank the Governor of Rivers State for his support throughout the manhunt for 2Baba.

“It is important the public continue to provide information. We will continue to mount pressure to dislodge other members of 2Baba gang.

“The Governor of Rivers State in my conversion with him said the 100 million naira bounty on 2Bab is still available”.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Ahoada East LGA, Ben Eke who was at the command’s headquarters commended the Police, Inspector General of Police for the achievement.

He said “I must say the Police have done so well for the killing. Four months is a reasonable time to bring down the man who killed SP Bako Angbashim.

To the best of my knowledge the dead body is that of 2Baba.

“My people are happy, business can now thrive in the area”.

Recall that joint security forces had raided 2Baba’s camp on 17th February,2024 and his men escaped with his corpse when he died in a shootout with security personnel.