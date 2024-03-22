Metro

One Killed As Cultists Invade IAUE

Photo of Prince Wiro Prince Wiro Send an email 3 mins ago
0 1 minute read

One person is reportedly injured from severe machet cuts after Suspected cultists last invaded Ignatius Ajuru University of Education at Iwofe, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area in Rivers State causing chaos in the institution.

We learnt that the invading cultists were later dispersed by security details of the Vice Chancellor in conjunction with the school internal security.

In an interview, The President of the Students’ Union Government (SUG), Ignatius Ajuru University, Moses Gbara, warned students against cult related activities.

The SUG President disclosed that the clash which occurred around the SUG Secretariat was brought under control  by the security details attached to the Vice Chancellor. Some of the students, however expressed concerns about the safety of students on campus in the coming days.

The Rivers State Police Command was yet to release an official statement on the incident but checks by our reporter indicates that security has been re-enforced in and around the campus.

Photo of Prince Wiro Prince Wiro Send an email 3 mins ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of Prince Wiro

Prince Wiro

Related Articles

Suspected Killer Of 2 Persons In Diobu, PH Arrested

28 seconds ago

5 Sentenced To Death Over Killing

2 mins ago

Suspected Cultists Break Loose In Rivers, Kill 2

10 mins ago

Omuogbor Family Accuse Police Of Disrupting Late King Akwasa Joe’s Burial

12 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button