One Killed As Cultists Invade IAUE

One person is reportedly injured from severe machet cuts after Suspected cultists last invaded Ignatius Ajuru University of Education at Iwofe, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area in Rivers State causing chaos in the institution.

We learnt that the invading cultists were later dispersed by security details of the Vice Chancellor in conjunction with the school internal security.

In an interview, The President of the Students’ Union Government (SUG), Ignatius Ajuru University, Moses Gbara, warned students against cult related activities.

The SUG President disclosed that the clash which occurred around the SUG Secretariat was brought under control by the security details attached to the Vice Chancellor. Some of the students, however expressed concerns about the safety of students on campus in the coming days.

The Rivers State Police Command was yet to release an official statement on the incident but checks by our reporter indicates that security has been re-enforced in and around the campus.