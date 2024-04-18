NYCOP Condemns Brutal Murder Of Ogoni Youth, Calls For Thorough Investigation

The National Youth Council of Ogoni People (NYCOP) has expressed deep concern over the brutal and senseless murder of Mr. Promise Barida Akpo-ana, a resident of Eeke Community in Babbe Kingdom, Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

A statement signed by the President of NYCOP, Comr. Raymond Marcus Nwibani, has called for a comprehensive investigation into the tragic incident and urged the authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Nwibani in the statement, emphasized the need for a thorough examination of the circumstances surrounding the untimely demise of Mr. Promise Barida Akpo-ana.

“A thorough investigation should be conducted to ascertain the immediate and remote cause of the painful and untimely demise of Mr. Promise Barida Akpo-ana.”, he said while also highlighting the importance of holding a joint stakeholder security meeting involving the Kingdom coordinator of Babbe, the Eeke Youth President, and other concerned Ogoni individuals in the near future.

Expressing his dismay at the heinous act, Nwibani emphasized that no matter the situation, no individual has the right to take the life of another, especially someone in their prime. He called upon the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Bori to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident, aiming to prevent future occurrences and ensure that the perpetrators face the full force of the law.

“I am calling on all indigenes of Eeke Community to remain calm and stop any further escalation as the appropriate authority has already swung into action,” Nwibani urged.

The murder of Mr. Promise Barida Akpo-ana has sent shockwaves through Ogoniland, prompting concerns about the safety and security of its residents. The NYCOP’s call for a thorough investigation and the involvement of key stakeholders highlights the urgency and gravity of the situation.

Meanwhile the Divisional Police Officer of Bori Divisional Police office has assured the community that the case will be given the utmost attention, and efforts will be made to identify and apprehend the culprits responsible for this heinous crime.

The tragic incident hence serves as a grim reminder of the need for enhanced security measures and proactive measures to protect the lives and well-being of individuals within the Ogoni community and beyond.