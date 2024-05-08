Finidi To Name Assistants This Week

Super Eagles coach, Finidi George is expected to meet with the officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in Abuja later this week and could finally unveil his assistants, report owngoalnigeria.com.

According to the report, the meeting is expected to firm up his contract details believe to be a one-year deal with option of another year based on his performance at the next AFCON.

The meeting will also be the chance for his to pick his assistants, after which he would be expected to resume work by submitting the list of invited players for the World Cup qualifiers in June against South Africa.

One name that is high on the list of players to be invited, according to owngoalnigeria.com, is Rizespor of Turkey midfielder, Ibrahim Olawoyin, who has been a revelation this season with 11 goals contributions this season coming via eight goals and three assists.