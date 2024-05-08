Chukwueze Gets High Rating In Genoa Clash

Nigeria international, Samuel Chukwueze has been rated among the best performers for AC Milan in the 3-3 draw against Genoa on Sunday.

The former Villarreal playmaker was rated third best player for the Rossoneri while Fikayo Tomori was rated the worst player as he gave away a penalty and generally looked erratic.

The best player on the night for Milan was Christian Pulisic, as usual, with 7 points out of 10 followed by Alessandro Florenzi on same points while Chukwueze and another Nigerian but Switzerland international, Noah Okafor on joint 6.5.

Marco Sportiello was given a 6 as he could do little about the goals that were conceded. Matteo Gabbia and Tijjani Reijnders got the same, as did Olivier Giroud who missed a big chance but then made up for it with a volley.

Theo Hernandez and Ismael Bennacer both struggled and were scored a 5.5, as was Malick Thiaw, while Rafael Leao left the field to jeers and got half a point less.

But it was Chukwueze who grabbed the spotlight with a standout performance during AC Milan’s Serie A clash.

During his 81 minutes on the pitch, Chukwueze showcased his playmaking prowess by providing a crucial assist to open his team’s scoring account at the San Siro.

His ability to create scoring opportunities was evident in his five key passes and one big chance created, consistently putting pressure on the opposition’s defense.

Chukwueze’s impact extended beyond offense as he displayed defensive diligence by winning ground duels and making a key tackle, highlighting his commitment to both ends of the pitch.

Despite facing tough opposition, Chukwueze maintained an impressive pass accuracy of 79%, efficiently distributing the ball and linking up with his teammates to maintain momentum.

While his performance earned praise, Chukwueze also exhibited discipline and maturity on the field, drawing minimal fouls and showing restraint in his offensive movements.

Former AC Milan goalkeeper Mario Lelpo praised Chukwueze, suggesting that a fit player of his caliber should not be left on the bench. He advocated for Chukwueze’s inclusion in the lineup for upcoming matches, and emphasized his potential to make a significant impact.