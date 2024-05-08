Iheanacho Hints At Leicester Exit

Super Eagles star, Kelechi Iheanacho has given the biggest hint yet that his future lies away from the King Power Stadium following Leicester’s 2-0 defeat to Blackburn on Saturday.

The Foxes were crowned Championship winners as they made a swift return to the Premier League after finishing one point ahead of Ipswich at the league summit.

Iheanacho fell out of favour with manager, Enzo Maresca since returning from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, which saw Nigeria reach the final, although he made just two appearances in Ivory Coast.

The 27-year-old striker featured just four times in the league for Maresca’s side this year and came off the bench for the final 12 minutes against Rovers on the final day of the season.

Iheanacho, whose contract with the East Midlands club expires at the end of June, has been linked with a move to Aston Villa as a back-up for Ollie Watkins.

The Super Eagles hitman was seen wearing a shirt following the trophy presentation with the inscription ‘We’ve got HISTORY. When I’m gone, you going to miss ME’.