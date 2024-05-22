Rangers Go To Fr. Mbaka’s Church For Thanksgiving

There were lots of dancing, praise singing, and thanksgiving as players, coaches, officials, and management staff of Rangers International of Enugu stormed the Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN) under the fiery, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, to offer thanksgiving for the grace and blessings that the club has enjoyed in the soon to resume, NPFL 2023/2024 season.

With few days to the resumption of the league that had been on a three-week break, necessitated by the backlog of rescheduled matches by Rivers United, members of the ‘Flying Antelopes’ congregated at the Adoration Ground, Emene, Enugu, to thank and seek the grace of God to finish the season on a good note.

Rev. Fr. Mbaka, while praying and blessing the team, charged them to be focused, determined, and disciplined in the remaining fixtures stressing that he would continue to pray for the team as they prosecute the remaining matches of the season.

After the church service, team members were treated to a sumptuous five-cause dinner courtesy of the management and supplied by the official chef of the club, AmaKris Kitchen. It was a finger-licking experience for all as the team put preparations in top gear for the match day 33, NPFL fixture against visiting Bayelsa United scheduled for Sunday, May 26 at ‘The Cathedral’, Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.