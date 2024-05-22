Magnus Abe Opens Up On Alleged Displacement From President Tinubu By Wike

Former Guber candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe has clarified that he was not sidelined or marginalized by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in relation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu following the outcome of the 2023 Presidential Election.

He asserted that any changes or shifts in his political relationships, particularly concerning President Tinubu were not due to any actions taken by Wike.

Abe, who spoke while addressing supporters and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state at his Woji Road, GRA Freedom House in Port Harcourt, Wednesday, clarified that his relationship with the former Rivers State Governor was very cordial safe for what he called political disagreement.

“It is not true that Wike came and pushed me aside, no. That is not true. We had a disagreement but I will not give the details of that disagreement because it is not political to do so. But he did not just push me aside, we had a disagreement”, Senator Abe explained.

Stating that people were upset about his reconciliation with the FCT Minister, Abe said it was unnecessary to feel so, since Wike and himself were strong allies and supported Tinubu to emerge as President.

“We have always been Tinubu people. The first Tinubu billboard in the whole of South South was put up here (Freedom House). Every rally we had in Tinubu’s name was here. I was patron to every Tinubu political organization in the South South, and I am still their patron.

“The FCT Minister, then governor of Rivers State is my friend. I did everything to facilitate his becoming a part of the Tinubu campaign because I knew that his presence with us will make a substantial difference that will help us to win”, he said.

He stated that Wike is a friend of his, adding that anyone familiar with the politics of Rivers State would know that they have managed to offend nearly everyone. Therefore, he acknowledged that any new alliances they formed would require reconciliation.

Abe told the gathering which included Senator Wilson Asinobi Ake, Barrister Worgu Boms and other party leaders, that they must mend fences with anyone they decide to collaborate with, as he has had conflicts with, fought against, fought alongside, and advocated for various individuals.

“We are politicians and cannot do the politics alone. We must do it with people. And we cannot go and do it with babies that were just born this morning because those are the only ones we have not offended and who has not offended us”, he said.

Addressing his supporters, Senator Abe said there is no way one could go to a Nigerian today and say Magnus Abe, and the people would not know that they are talking about a force in Rivers politics. He thanked them for the ones who were able to do things that people thought could not be done.

“You were the ones who could take a small, unknown party that was not heard of largely in this state, and in less than four months, you converted it into a household name that was on everybody’s lips”, he said.

Senator Abe expressed gratitude for their resilience, capacity, and sacrifice, recalling that in each of these struggles, sometimes they would gather and hear that people have brought out so much money to do something, but they would take a few thousands and go and respond to them, and their few thousands would speak louder than the millions because of what they were able to do.

“We have taken the decision that we will go back to the APC. We will work with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, the State Caretaker Committee Chairman of the APC, Chief Tony Okocha, and all structures of the APC.

That’s why today’s event is a fundamental decision that defines our future. We have returned to the APC because we are members of the APC.

Those who knew where we started from know why this is an unchanging variable, and it doesn’t matter what changes, APC cannot change because that is the foundation of everything that happened here”, he said.

“Secondly, the President has always said that he wants us all to work

together. And it makes no sense if we say we are going to continue to

support Tinubu and Wike is a Minister in Tinubu’s government from our

state, and then we will not talk to him and will not have a relationship with him.

“Let’s call a spade a spade. Without Wike, is there any way Tinubu

will not have won Rivers State? It’s not possible and that is the reality.

So, if we say we are working with Tinubu and Tinubu is working with Wike, then we too must work with Wike. That is just common sense. And if we keep doing that, then we are deceiving ourselves”, Abe concluded. Solidarity speeches were delivered by representatives of women and youth, as well as Senator Ake and Barrister Boms. They all praised Senator Abe for his steadfast leadership and dedication to the APC’s mission in the state.