OMPAN Urges Journalists To Promote Responsible Reporting

In a bid to foster responsible journalism and ensure the maintenance of peace in Rivers State amidst the current political crises, the Online Media Practitioners Association of Nigeria (OMPAN), Rivers State branch, has called on journalists to be cautious and not use their reportage to fuel tensions.

Chairman of OMPAN in Rivers State, Chidiebele Okoye made the call in Port Harcourt while speaking at the monthly meeting of the group on Thursday.

Okoye who emphasized the importance of ethical reporting during these challenging times, stressed the need for  professionalism, neutrality, and fact-checking to avoid exacerbating tensions and further polarizing the state.

“As online journalists, we have a duty to provide accurate information to the public, especially during times of political crises. Let’s ensure to verify the authenticity of our sources and exercise caution when reporting on sensitive issues”, the Rivers OMPAN boss cautioned.

Okoye highlighted that the association would not tolerate the dissemination of false information, hate speech, or any form of incitement through online platforms.

“OMPAN, Rivers State branch, strongly condemns the use of online media platforms to spread fake news or promote divisive narratives.

We encourage our members to prioritize objectivity and balance in their reporting, providing the public with accurate and unbiased information,” Okafor added.

The Chairman also emphasized the importance of adhering to the guidelines and regulations set forth by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and other relevant professional bodies.

He urged online journalists to maintain the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and accountability in their reportage. Okoye disclosed that OMPAN, Rivers State branch, plans to organize workshops and seminars to provide online journalists with additional training and tools to enhance their reporting skills.

