Dr Mrs Seinye Lulu-Briggs Installed Ekpeyeland High Chief

…To build Recreational Centre For Elderly Citizens, Abused Women In Ahoada

Leading entrepreneur, philanthropist, and Chairman of the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, Dr (Mrs) Seinye O.B. Lulu-Briggs has been installed as the ‘Ununwe Gwoduma Emene Ekpeye 1 of Ekpeyeland’ (The Woman that cures Ekpeye People) by the Eze Ekpeye Logbo III of Ekpeye land, His Imperial Majesty, Eze Sir (Amb)Kelvin Ngozi Anugwo.

The installation ceremony at the King’s palace on Saturday, May 25, followed Dr Anugwo and his council of chiefs’ earlier conferment of the title on her on April 10 during the 39th Free Medical Mission of the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation for her commitment to providing free, quality healthcare to the people of Ekpeye Kingdom, Ahoada East, Rivers State.

The medical missions, during which the Foundation provides free medical treatment, is one of the Foundation’s flagship programmes, and it has reached 144,712 people in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, and Rivers states.

Ahoada was sent agog on Saturday during the coronation ceremony as thousands of citizens and visitors came to appreciate their unassuming benefactor. In another display of the uncommon compassion she has become renowned for,

Dr. (Mrs) Seinye O.B. Lulu-Briggs disclosed that she would establish a recreational centre to cater to the vulnerable of Ahoada.

The centre, to be built on three plots of land presented to her by the King during the coronation ceremony, will be a haven for the elderly and abused women.

Speaking, Dr Mrs Lulu-Briggs expressed profound gratitude to God and Dr Anugwo for the honor. She said,

“The plan and the building model that you see here are a reaction to your action. You shocked and surprised me. I received a land plan surveyed for under 3000 square metres without notice or solicitation.

I was pleasantly surprised and wondered what to do with it. But the spirit of God put in my heart to open a recreational centre for the senior citizens of Ekepeye Kingdom.

“The centre will also serve as a safe shelter for battered wives and women who need immediate assistance.

I have been working on this with the various societies I work with. Since the land is large enough, I decided to establish a centre like that where there will be room for someone to stay safe for the night. It is not a residential place but a shelter where battered women or girls can stay for the night.

“I thank the Eze Ekpeye Logbo for giving us this piece of property that has made it possible for me to do what I have been thinking of doing for every major city in Rivers state.”

Earlier, Dr. Anugwo lauded Dr. Sienye Lulu-Briggs for her immense contributions to the well-being of the Ekpeye people and Rivers State as a whole.

He lauded her philanthropy and commitment to improving lives, emphasizing that her work embodies the spirit of community and healing.

The King declared that the newly installed chief had been promoted to a High Chief and, by her new status, had become a member of the Ekpeye Council of High Chiefs.

Speaking on behalf of the Ekpeye Council of High Chiefs, High Chief (Mrs) Grace Addey-Dixon couldn’t restrain her joy while praying for the latest High Chief.

“We pray today that the Almighty God lifts you beyond your imagination. Let Him continuously strengthen you and help you to do more because you have put so many smiles on people’s faces. We appreciate you and pray that everyone who has come to witness this beautiful occasion receives God’s mercies.”

The ceremony, marked by traditional music and dancing, was also spiced with colourful Cameroon dances and Kalabari and Ekpeye masquerade displays. Dignitaries in attendance included former deputy governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers State, High Chief (Dr) Patricia Ogbonna, among others.