AIG Zone 16 Visits Rivers, Warns Officers Not To Meddle Into Politics

The Assistant Inspector General of Police Paul Omata, AIG zone 16 Yenagoa, comprising Rivers and Bayelsa Commands has warned Police Officers in Rivers state Command not to meddle into politics.

AIG Omata handed the warning last week Thursday when he visited Port Harcourt to asses the security situation as the political crisis deepens.

Addressing officers of Rivers Police Command, AIG Paul Omata said the aim of his visit is to see how their men are doing their work in view of the present security situation and to also see how Commissioner of Police and his men are making sure the crisis do not degenerate.

The AIG zone 16 disclosed that he also intend to visit the Local Government Areas headquarters to see things for himself. To see the situation on ground and see if there is any addition or subtraction that will be made.

He urged the officers of Rivers state Command to be firm and humble inline of their duty so as not to be found wanting.

“You are in between two sharks, anyone can swallow us but we play safe and be neutral. Try to make sure we prevent violence.

Try to make sure people in the environment leave their house and go to their offices, business places and back safely. Try to make sure people move freely, Children, students can go to school and come back safely.

“As you are doing this, remain firm in what you are doing and be humble. Your facial looks gives signal which camp you belong to. You have to remain neutral. Don’t belong to any party. We are neutral security personnel trying to prevent crime, to maintain law and order.

“Be very professional in carrying out your duty. Anything you don’t know, revert back to your DPOs, Area Commanders, DCs, the CP so you don’t take action that will affect the command.

“Control your men working under you, so that they we will not go astray and miscreants we not use the opportunity to take over the situation.

“We thank God no LGA has been razed. No property in any LGA has been stolen. Unfortunately that day there was two death. It will not continue again

Remain focus. Do not loss track, anything you don’t understand revert back to your Area Commanders, DCs and CP so that they we give proper direction.

“Even we here, anything we don’t know we get back to the DG Ops, DG South South and sometimes IGP to get direction” AIG Omata stated.

On the decoration of the two Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) who were elevated from rank of Chief Superintendent of Police(CPS), AIG Omata disclosed that the Inspector General of Police has said where there is hard work there is reward that is why he recommended these two officers and others to the Police Service Commission for promotion. It means more work for them.

AIG Omata revealed that, the promotion is a way of motivating the Police officers and also to encourage the junior officers to work harder.

The AIG zone 16 explained that across the country, is only Rivers state that had two officers who were promoted to the rank of ACP, some states had one and some none.

AIG Omata added that Rivers State Police Command is performing very well in terms of crime fighting.

In an interview with Journalists, the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, CP Olatunji Disu said “we will continue to be neutral and not do anything that will disgrace the Nigeria Police and the nation.

“Before you came my officers has told me they will continue to be professional in process of maintaining law and order.

“I want to express my appreciation to Inspector General of Police for finding them worthy of the promotion. The officers are wonderful officers in the command, If i have my way they will remain in the command.

“My Charge to them is to continue what they know how to do best, protect life and property. They should also mentor and motivate junior officers on the work. For the ones that are yet to be promoted, I urge them to work hard and pray as there time will come”.

Our correspondent reports that AIG Omata and HRM Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, founder of Omega Power Ministry (OPM) decorated ACP Victor Perebogha while CP Disu and another clergy Man decorated ACP Opayemi Olufunke Isi.

In his vote of thanks, ACP Perebogha who spoke on behalf of the decorated officers thanked the Inspector General of Police for finding them worthy of recommendation for the promotion.

He also thanked the AIG, CP and management of the Rivers State Police Command for their roles and guardians, promising that they we work harder and uphold the ethics and professionalism the Police force is known for. Deputy Commissioners of Police, Assistant Commissioners of Police, Divisional Police Officers, head of tactical units officers ranks and files were all attended.