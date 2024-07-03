Physical Challenged Man Aborts Car Theft Operation

A physically challenged (crippled) man who identified himself as Abdullahi, last week Wednesday foiled attempt by two young men to steal a blue Toyota Corolla car packed behind High Court complex, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria.

Abdullahi said he became observant due to the suspicious movement of the two young men and the way they were moving aimlessly in the place.

The physically challenged Man disclosed that he blocked the two men when they wanted to move the vehicle after gaining access to the car using a special key and he immediately alerted Police, which led to their arrest.

Victor Njoku, a legal practitioner based in Port Harcourt who also witnessed the incident explained that the suspects were arrested by Police Officers attached to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) located in the area

Mr Njoku who said he no longer believe in physical disability but what exists is mental disability called on the Police and Government to recognize the effort of the physically challenged Man always seen around the Post office road bus stop leading to CBN and State secretariat by providing at least wheel chair for him. As at press time the spokesperson for the Rivers state Police Command, SP Grace Iringe Koko was yet to respond to enquiry by our reporter on the incident but Police sources revealed that the suspects are being detained at Old GRA Police Division.