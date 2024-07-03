Police Investigate Dynamite Explosion In Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command says it is conducting a thorough investigation into an explosion incident that occurred on June 25th,2024 at Aba Road, opposite Hotel Presidential in which one person has been identified in connection with the explosion.

SP Grace Iringe Koko, spokesperson for the command said the Police has launched a comprehensive investigation to ascertain the cause and circumstances surrounding the unfortunate event, while ensuring the safety and security of all residents and visitors in Rivers State remaining our top priority.

SP Koko said the command would like to express its gratitude to members of the public who have provided information, pictures, and videos to assist the police investigation.

She stated that the Commissioner of Police advise that anyone who sees a suspicious object should evacuate the area immediately and notify the police without delay.

The Police Image Maker noted that every effort is being made to gather all pertinent information and bring clarity to the situation and further updates on Police findings will be provided as the investigation progresses. She added that the Rivers State Police Command remains committed to maintaining law and order in the state.