Four Police Officers Arrested For Extortion, Abduction

At least four Policemen involved in the case of alleged extortion of N3m from Liberty Kelechi Isaac, a Ghana returnee and abducted him to Port Harcourt have been arrested, we learnt.

The Force Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the officers are attached to zone 16 command in Yenagoa, comprising of Rivers and Bayelsa states Police Command.

Recall that the victim, Isaac was taken from Odi juntion in Bayelsa and dropped off at Ahoada in Rivers state by the officers, after the alleged extortion.

ACP Olumuyiwa disclosed that the zone 16 Police command has been asked to produce the men at the Force Head Quarters (FHQ), Abuja while adding that the police highly Command will continue to sanitize the system and ensure justice is done in all cases brought to its notice.

In an earlier interview, Mr Isaac, the Ghana returnee who is a native of Mbaise in Imo state narrated how some Police officers accosted him at Odi axis of Bayelsa state while he was coming back from a wedding and at gun point ordered him to unlock his phone.

Mr Isaac explained that upon unlocking his phone, the officers saw 10million naira in his account and insisted that he(Isaac) must give them six million naira. He stated that out of fear of being killed, he transferred three million naira to the Policemen through two bank account they (officers) provided and the Police officers dropped him at Ahoada in Rivers state when they received the credit alert.