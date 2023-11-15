Apani Traditional Council of Chiefs, Elders  Settles Paternity Issue Of Late Chinaka

The Apani Traditional Council of Chiefs & Elders in Ikwerre LGA of Rivers state which waded into the age long controversy concerning the paternity of late Uzoma Chinaka in the community finally settled the issue amicably through the custom and tradition in favour of pastor (Amb) John C. A. Odinichi, the son of late Pa Oha Anthony Wonuwa Odinne.

According to the statement signed by the head of Olori Clan/Oha Apani, Elder Umunagbu Godwin; Secretary, Elder Kingsley Maduagu and presiding Elder, Umezuruike Ebenezer as well as other principal officers and made available to the press, it was established after a wide consultation and scrutiny of records in the archives that late Mr. Uzoma Chinaka (the father of Emeka Uzoma) was not one of the bonafide sons of the Wofurum Odinne family and does not have any blood linage in Odinne’s family and so has no right in the inheritance. The said statement has been published in the 50th edition of the National Network Newspaper as an advertorial.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the judgement, the beneficiary, Pastor John Chidi Anthony Odinichi thanked the Apani Traditional Council of Chiefs & Elders for standing by the truth over the matter. He disclosed that he is satisfied and grateful to the council, adding that if matters are adjudicated this way rightly, there will be no need for people going to the court of law or resorting to other means of conflict resolution.

In another development, Pastor Odinichi has condemned the system of godfatherism in politics.

According to the clergyman, “godfatherism can easily be identified as the cause of the current political crisis that is rocking the state”. He advised that the system should be discouraged if the nascent democracy is to be sustained and progress made in Nigeria.

The former state Assistant Secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) maintained that the system doesn’t make for growth of the Youths or the political godson realizing his full potentials as he will always be teleguided by his master like what is witnessed in Rivers state today between governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

Pastor Odinichi made it clear that the system of godfatherism is indeed dangerous and tends to limit the beneficiaries to the whims and caprices of the godfather to the detriment of the populace. The man of God stated this in a chat with newsmen in course of receiving an Award of Excellence bestowed on him by a reputable Media Consultants at the Calvery College of Theology, Rukpokwu, Port Harcourt over the weekend. He observed that Rivers state has gone through enough political crisis and cannot afford another round of unnecessary upheaval this time around in reference to the impeachment threat by the Rivers state House of Assembly against governor Fubara.

He advised that having accepted the agreement between him and his boss from the beginning, the governor should be faithful and loyal to the end. He however, urged the governor to carve a niche for himself with the opportunity given him by prioritizing the welfare of the people he is serving and equally use it as a springboard for greater heights.

“Gov Fubara should however, reconcile with his boss but they should consider the interest of the good people of Rivers state above their personal and parochial interest in order to lead the state on the path of peace, unity and prosperity.

On the Award of Excellence bestowed on him, pastor Odinichi said the recognition will indeed spur him to double his effort in service delivery, adding that indeed there is dignity in labour as according to him “I really put in my all in the office of the Assistant Secretary of CAN which eventually popularized the office and made it relevant and attractive and therefore not surprised at the recognition”, he declared.