Galaxy Music Awards (GMA) Light Up Port Harcourt As Nomination List Emerges

Organizers of the 2023 Galaxy Music Awards (GMA) has set Port Harcourt ablaze with the release of the highly anticipated 2023 Nomination list.

The Executive Director of the GMA Awards, Mr. Stanley Amuchechukwu Azubike who made the announcement while addressing journalists at a media briefing in Port Harcourt on Monday, said the regional showdown has been fixed for December 7, 2023, adding that the air is already thick with excitement.

He disclosed that the upcoming show which is in its 5th edition will be the last as a regional event, as the organizers are gearing up to spread its wings to make it a national event in 2024.

The visionary Executive Director said the music awards, known for its commitment to showcasing the best musical talents from the South/South-South/East region of Nigeria will honour music stars in different categories.

With the theme “Our Sound, Our Heritage,” the GMAs have graced the likes of Burna Boy, Odumodu Blvck, Mercy Chinwo, DJ Neptune, and many more luminaries in the music industry.

The Nomination list reads like a musical masterpiece, with Duncan Mighty being honored with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award.

The battle for the coveted Radio Station of the Year includes heavyweights like Cool FM, Beat FM, Soundcity FM, Super FM, and Wave FM.

Meanwhile, the Fan Choice (Retro) category resurrects names like Soti, Sky B, Frank the Nero, Kokor Mike, and M-kaze, promising a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

DJ enthusiasts are in for a treat as the DJ of the Year category boasts talents like Dj Neptune, Dj Joenel, Dj dope caeser, Dj Savy, Dj Kaydee, and Dj Rekii, each vying to spin their way to glory.

The competition is fierce across various categories, including Choir of the Year, Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, Gospel Artist of the Year, Best Vocal Performers, Lyricist on the Roll, Rookie of the Year, Best Alternative Song, Producer of the Year, Best Pop Single, Song of the Year, Next Rated, Best Street Track, Video Director of the Year, Best Indigenous Sound, and Best Band of the Year.

As the Galaxy Music Awards prepares to bid adieu to its regional roots, the music industry is on the edge of its seat, eagerly awaiting the crowning of the musical elite on that unforgettable December night.

The GMA’s journey from regional acclaim to national prominence is a testament to the rich tapestry of Nigeria’s musical heritage, and the 2023 edition promises to be the crescendo that echoes across the nation.