King Abi Calls For Collaborative Efforts In Moving Bayelsa Forward

The Paramount Ruler of Otuokpoti Community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, HRH, King Rescue Orisa Abi, Okpoti XV, has called on the political class to join hands with Governor Douye Diri to develop the State.

King Abi , who made the call shortly after the election victory of Governor Douye Diri in his palace at Otuokpoti, said there is need for all to contribute their quota towards actualizing the goals and objectives of the governor.

According to him, it is only God that chooses a leader and since Governor Douye Diri has emerged the winner, it would be proper for everyone to give him the needed support for the progress and unity of the State.

On the violence free election in Otuokpoti, he attributed t achievement to God’s intervention, adding that since his ascension in the throne, there has been tremendous God’s blessings in the community.” The Bible says when the righteous rule, the people rejoice, and this is the secret of my success as a traditional ruler,” he said.

The monarch who was also thankful to the administration of Governor Diri said within the Ayama clan, no community has enjoyed more political appointments as they have in Otuokpoti but still pleaded with the governor to have a revisit to the erosion challenge, portable drinking water and consider internal link roads.

He finally commended Governor Douye Diri for his victory at the just concluded Bayelsa election and for his people oriented projects for the past years in office, saying his humane, articulated and focused administration cannot be over emphasized.