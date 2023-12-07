Rivers Commissioner of Police Visits NUJ, Seeks Synergy In Crime Fighting

Commissioner of Police in Rivers State CP, Olatunji Disu visited the Nigeria Union of Journalists(NUJ),Rivers State council with a call for better and continuous synergy.

CP Disu said he wants a better synergy between the Police command and members of the Council.

CP Disu stated that he understands the job the Journalists do as watch dog of the society and fourth estate of the realm for the society.

He said he will work with Journalists, collaborate with them and be very accessible to journalists.

The Rivers Police Boss disclosed that he has alot of respect for freedom of information as demonstrated where he worked earlier as commander of Rapid Response Squad where officers were trained to assist journalists do their job very well.

The Rivers Police Chief urged Journalists to bring complaints against any of his officers to his office and it will be adequately addressed.

On the reports of alleged kidnap of a man by some police officers, CP Disu stated that he saw the report on social media and quickly swung into action, arrested the officers.

He explained that he is waiting for the alleged victim to come forward with his complaint so the matter will be investigated.

The Chairman of NUJ, Rivers Council, Stanley Job Stanley in his speech commended the Police for fighting criminality in Rivers State.

Mr Stanley disclosed that there was a time residents could not sleep with their two eyes close but the development is a thing of the past now.

He said night life has improved but the Police still has alot to do.

The NUJ Chairman also suggested that the Police should properly screen prospective job seekers to avoid recruiting questionable characters as Police officers.

The NUJ Chairman urged the Commissioner of Police to talk to his men to stop harassing journalists while accessing their state Secretariat along Moscow road, Port Harcourt.

He acknowledged the sacrifice the Police make to ensure a safer society.

Mr Stanley commended CP Disu for visiting the Council stating that he is the first Commissioner of Police who has visited the Secretariat.