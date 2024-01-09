Nigeria’s Prof. Idemyor Bags Prestigious Francke Medal Award

A professor of Pharmaceutical Science at the University of Port Harcourt, Vincent Idemyor has been honored with the prestigious Donald E. Francke Medal by the American Society of Health System Pharmacists (ASHP) Board of Directors.

The honour was conferred on him at their meeting on December 4, 2023, in Anaheim, California. The award acknowledges Idemyor’s substantial international contributions to pharmacy practice.

Idemyor, a revered figure in the field, boasts a distinguished career highlighted by significant achievements.

His recognition stems from his extensive dedication, which led to his appointment as a John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation Visiting Senior Fellow in 2009. With over 35 years of experience, including two decades in notable hospitals and academic institutions in Chicago, Illinois, Idemyor has become an authority in HIV/AIDS and the crucial role of science in advancing medical treatments.

The ASHP highlighted Idemyor’s profound impact on international pharmacy practice, particularly in improving outcomes for HIV/AIDS patients.

His leadership and collaborations have notably enhanced healthcare access and outcomes for underserved populations in the United States, Nigeria, and other African countries.

Noteworthy contributions include his role in establishing the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences at the University of Port Harcourt and his involvement with the United Nations Development Programme, evaluating healthcare providers addressing HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria in Nigeria in 2006.

In his lecture shortly after receiving the award, titled “Translational Research and Implementation Science: Accelerating the Imperative,” Prof. Idemyor emphasized the urgency of translating scientific research into practical solutions for global challenges.

He called for collaboration among academia, industry, and government, stressing the role of science in addressing societal challenges.

The Francke Medal which honored Idemyor’s exceptional contributions aligns with the reformative and innovative legacy of Dr. Donald Eugene Francke, and reflected the recipient’s enduring impact on pharmacy practice and healthcare advancement.