Murder Of CDC Chairman: Perpetrators Must Be Brought To Book – Police

The Rivers state Police command says it has launched a probe into the killing of Chief Ndidi Livingstone, the Chairman of Community Development Committe(CDC) of Mgboshimini community in Rumueme kingdom, Obio/Akpor by unknown gunmen last week Saturday.

SP Grace Iringe Koko, Command’s spokesperson in an interview with our reporter said the command is aware of the incident and is trying to unravel the circumstances surrounding what transpired and to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

SP Koko, however said no arrest has been made so far but revealed that the Commissioner of Police has put motion in top gear to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice..

Meanwhile the family of Chief Ndidi Livingstone, the Community Development Committee (CDC) Chairman of Mgboshimini in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area(LGA) who was shot dead last week Saturday at the front of Peculiar Faith Ministies(Christ Center),Rumueme waterside, Mile 4,Obio/Akpor LGA of Rivers state has called for justice

Mr Godspower Livingstone, elder brother of the murdered CDC Chairman in an interview with journalists said his brother was killed at peculiar faith ministries christ center) Rumueme water side by four gunmen in Police uniform with AK-47 guns.

Mr Godspower stated that he was in the house when heard that his immediate younger brother, Ndidi Livingstone has been shot dead at the gate of Peculiar Faith Ministries, his own church at Rumueme waterside.

He disclosed that people who saw them(killers) with highlander Jeep tinted glass on Police uniform said as they saw his brother they were trying to push him inside the vehicle, his brother opened the vehicle saw somebody inside and he came out .

Mr Godspower revealed that as his brother was struggling to go inside the church they finally shot him at his head and stomach.

He called on the Police and other law enforcement agencies to try and see what they can do towards the death of his brother while adding that they need justice.

