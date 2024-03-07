Tuition Fees: Renowned Hotelier Bails Out Stranded ONELGA Pupils

In a gesture of goodwill and compassion, renowned philanthropist and hotelier, Chimuenya Henry Umejuru has stepped in to rescue 70 stranded students from the Redeemed Nursery/Primary School, Idu-Ogba, in Ogba Egbema Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA).

Facing the grim prospect of being unable to continue their education due to outstanding tuition fees, these students were on the verge of having their academic dreams dashed.

Speaking to reporters, Umejuru expressed his deep concern for the plight of the students and their families. “Education is the bedrock of society, and every child deserves the opportunity to learn and grow,” he stated. “It’s heartbreaking to see young minds deprived of their right to education simply because of financial constraints.”

Umejuru’s generous intervention comes at a crucial time for these students, providing them with the means to continue their studies without interruption. His act of kindness has been hailed by the community as a shining example of philanthropy and compassion.

The principal of Redeemed Nursery/ Primary School, Idu-Ogba, Mrs. Ndidi Abraham expressed her gratitude to Umejuru for his timely assistance. “We are immensely grateful to Umejuru for his generous gesture,” she said, adding, “His support has not only relieved the financial burden on these students’ families but has also given them renewed hope for a brighter future.”

The students themselves were overjoyed at the news of Umejuru’s intervention, expressing their gratitude and excitement at being able to continue their education without interruption. “We are so grateful to Umejuru for helping us,” said 10-year-old Esther. “Now we can focus on our studies and achieve our dreams.”

Umejuru’s act of kindness serves as a reminder of the power of community support and the importance of ensuring that every child has access to quality education, regardless of their financial circumstances.

As these students return to their classrooms with renewed hope and determination, Umejuru’s legacy of compassion will continue to inspire others to make a difference in the lives of those in need.