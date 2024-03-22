Suspected Killer Of 2 Persons In Diobu, PH Arrested

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested a suspected cultist, 25 year old Samuel Nwokoma allegedly involved in killing of Mr George Johnson at Ojoto/ Emenike and Mr Ede Sunday at Nanka/ Lumuber street Mile 1 Diobu last week.

The spoke person for the Police Command, SP Grace Iringe Koko in a statement on Tuesday disclosed that the arrest was made possible through collaboration of the C4i Strike Force and Diobu Vigilante, which aims to address the recent wave of cult-related attacks and killings in the Diobu area of Mile One, Port Harcourt.

SP Koko revealed that on the 17th of March, 2024, at approximately 5pm based on credible intelligence, operatives of the C4i Strike Force, in conjunction with the Diobu Vigilante, apprehended one Samuel Nwokoma, a 25-year-old male and a member of the notorious BLOOD STAR (BS) Cult group, Deygbam cult groups.

She disclosed that Nwokoma has been identified as being involved in a series of cult-related killings within the Diobu axis of Port Harcourt.

The Public Relations Officer explained that during interrogation, Samuel Nwokoma confessed to his involvement in two specific incidents. On the 14th of March, 2024, at approximately 8:30pm, he and his gang attacked and fatally shot Ede Sunday, a 32-year-old male, at Nanka Street by Lomumba, Dioubu, Port Harcourt and on the 16th of March, 2024, at approximately 8:35pm they also shot George Johnson, a 28-year-old male, in the chest at Ojoto Street by Emenike, Diobu, Port Harcourt.

Deespite receiving immediate medical attention at New Mile One Clinic Diobu, George Johnson tragically succumbed to his injuries, she noted.

“In a significant breakthrough, Samuel Nwokoma led Police Operatives to the gang’s hideout at Ogwu Waterside, Diobu, Port Harcourt. However, upon the arrival of the police, the remaining gang members fled the scene and attempted to evade capture by jumping into the river. Intensive efforts are currently underway to apprehend the fleeing suspects and bring them to justice.

“The search conducted at the hideout yielded substantial evidence in the form of recovered arms and ammunition.

The recovered items include three AK-47 rifles, one assault rifle, six AK-47 magazines, one Beretta pistol, 274 rounds of 7.6mm live ammunition, 105 rounds of 6.55 live ammunition, nine rounds of .9mm ammunition, seven packets of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), one long detonating wire, and various types of charms.

“The recovery of these dangerous weapons and explosives is of utmost importance, as it not only neutralizes an immediate threat to public safety but also highlights the commitment of the Rivers State Police Command in combating violent crimes within our communities.

We assure the public that all necessary measures will be taken to ensure the apprehension of all individuals involved in these criminal activities” SP Koko said.

The Commissioner of Police in Rivers State in the statement urged members of the community to continue cooperating with the police by providing any relevant information that may aid in the arrest of the remaining suspects.