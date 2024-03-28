Abuse, Maltreatment Land Mother, Daughter in Prison

In affirmation of the popular saying that states” every day is for the thief and one day is the house owner” Mrs. Eze, and her grown-up daughter, Jennifer have been arrested for allegedly maltreating and abusing a teenage girl engaged by them as a maid in Port Harcourt.

According to the statement signed by the Media/Communications Officer of The Rivers State Response Team on Violence Against Women & Children, Edison Belaanen, and made available to National Network, the arrest followed a report from whistleblowers, and the management of the school the girl attends in Agip area of Port Harcourt after the teenage girl alledgely survived attempted murder by Mrs. Eze who threw a kitchen knife directly at her.

The Coordinator of the team and chairman of Rivers Indigenous NGOs & Civil Society Network (RINGOCS) Tombari Dumka-Kote stated that the suspects who are now in police custody have admitted to committing the crime.

Narrating how his team succeeded in effecting the arrest he noted that it was ungodly for anyone to inflict the degree of physical injuries suffered by the teenager on a fellow human.

According to the Team Coordinator, the girl will be re-united with her biological parents as soon as contacts are established. He urged school heads and neighbours to always report cases of abused children to the Team and other relevant agencies to save the lives of many children suffering from child labour and abuse in the hands of their guardians and employers.

The teenager and maid to Mrs. Eze is said to have been brought into Port Harcourt from Isielu, Ebonyi State through scouting agents and handed over to one Chukwuemeka, who subsequently handed the girl to another woman before she was brought into the suspect’s home in Port Harcourt.

The suspect and her grown-up daughter hail from Anambra State, and have never known or seen the parents of the teenager since she was brought to them over a year now.

Physical bruises, open wounds alledgely suffered from cuts with a kitchen knife, and marks from canning with 6mm electric cables where all over the child who also said she was fed once a day as a maid by Mrs. Eze and Jennifer.

‘sponsors of Gender Based violence, and the abuse of children is no longer tolerable’. We are now going round schools and communities to look for children who have become victims, and perpetrators of such abuses who must face the law for their wicked acts’, Dumka-Kote stated.