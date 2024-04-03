Rivers APC Lambasts House Rep.,  Ugochinyere

The Leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Rivers State has described the comments credited to the member representing Ideato Federal Constituency in the House of Representative, Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere on some political issues in Rivers State as the invidious rants of a meddlesome interloper.

Hon. Ugochinyere had during a press briefing under the aegis of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) condemned the amendment of the Local Government Law of Rivers State by the Rivers State House of Assembly.

He had described the action of Hon. Martin Amaewhule-led Rivers House of Assembly as an act of impunity, legislative rascality and a coup against democracy.

Addressing newsmen in Port Harcourt, the Caretaker committee Chairman of APC Rivers State, Chief Tony Okocha frowned at what he called, the concocted tissues of lies by Hon. Ikenga, wondering where he got the locus to speak so vehemently as he does not represent any of the13 Federal Constituencies in Rivers State.

Okocha said APC was aware that Ugochinyere represents a constituency in Imo State, and queried why he could not come out to say anything when according to him Imo State was a human slaughter slab.

The APC Chairman also queried how Ugochinyere knew that the Rivers State House of Assembly vetoed a bill to become law, without serving it on the Governor, and allowed the required time by the constitution.

He railed at the Ideato House of Representatives member for allegedly insulting the sensibilities of Rivers people, in what he dubbed his usual verbal diatribe.

“When did Hon. Ugochinyere qualify to cast aspersions on duly elected representatives into the Rivers State House of Assembly?” he queried.

Okocha said Ugochinyere displayed overtly that he was speaking from his pocket otherwise he should have known what constituted a quorum in an Assembly of 32 members.

“For the meddlesome interloper to charge 3 members of the Assembly, to meet as Assembly to make laws for the State, Hon. Ugochinyere is tampering with a matter in court, when he declared the seats of the 27 Assembly members vacant,” stressing that if he was well grounded he should have been abreast with Section 68(G) and Section 109(G) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

The former Chief of Staff queried why Ugochinyere did not comment on the alleged lack of vision and financial profligacies of the Fubara administration, or his cold relationship with the Legislative arm of Government.

Warning that he should stay within the boundaries of his responsibility, the APC mandated the House of Reps lawmaker to apologize to Rivers people within 48 hours.