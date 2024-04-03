Abduction, Defilement Of 13yr-Old Girl In Obio/Akpor: Suspect To Be Transferred To SCIID

One Prince, a man in his mid twenties arrested by Ozuoba Police Division last week Friday in White House Area of Ogbogoro in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State for alleged abduction and defilement of a 13 year old girl in the area is to be transferred to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for discreet investigation.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Rivers State SP Grace Iringe Koko made the disclosure to our reporter while giving an update on the incident. Detectives attached to Ozuoba Police Division had arrested the suspect following days of credible and actionable intelligence.

The mother of the teenage girl who did not want her identity made public due to stigimatization had disclosed that her daughter was abducted on 18th March,2024 while on an errand by Prince and taken to his place where her daughter was allegedly repeatedly defiled for two days before she escaped.

It would also be recalled that on February,15,2023 a twelve year old girl was allegedly abducted by a 42 year old man in Ogbogoro and taken to uncompleted building where she was defiled for three days before she regained freedom.

SP Koko also confirmed the arrest and arraignment of the 42 year old suspect in court who is presently standing trial.