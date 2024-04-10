Gunmen Kill Vigilante, Ex-Member In Rivers

Tension is said to be high in Diobu area of Port Harcourt, Rivers state as gunmen suspected to be cultists last week Saturday shot dead a member of Diobu vigilante at Obidanso waterfront, Mile 2 Diobu.

It was learnt that members of the vigilante group accompanied by the Police acting on credible intelligence stormed the waterfront at about 9:15om where suspected cultists were meeting and planning to launch attack on rivals in an ongoing war between two factions of a particular cult group.

Our source revealed that the suspected cultists on sighting the security operatives, opened fire and the vigilante member, Uche Orukwo was hit by a bullet which led to his death.

The Spokesperson for Rivers State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe Koko confirmed the killing of Mr Uche Orukwo, saying that investigation is ongoing to apprehend those responsible for the killing .

In a related incident, gunmen suspected to be cultists shot dead one ‘Umo,’ an ex-vigilante member last week Saturday night at Kaduna street D-line, Port Harcourt.

We gathered that the said Umo who is alleged to be a member of a cult group was dismissed from the vigilante group over criminal activities. We learnt that a rival cult group may have been responsible for the killing of Umo.

SP Koko, the Police Image Maker confirmed the incident while adding that the deceased was a known notorious criminal.