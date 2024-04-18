Use Your Platforms To Spread Good Works Of Gov Fubara, Igbo Community Urges Journalists

The leader of Igbo Community in Rivers and Bayelsa States, His Royal Majesty, Eze Sir Engr Samn Nwokolo has called on media practitioners to utilize their platforms to amplify the numerous achievements and projects initiated by Governor Siminialayi Fubara in the state.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Executive members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) to his palace in Port Harcourt, Saturday, the Igbo king emphasized that the media has a crucial role to play in disseminating information and creating awareness among the general public.

He urged them to objectively report on the ongoing projects, policies, and initiatives implemented by the governor, emphasizing the need for accurate and balanced reporting.

Eze Nwokolo while expressing appreciation for the efforts of Governor Fubara in improving the lives of the people in Rivers State, commended the governor for his commitment to infrastructural development, education, healthcare, and other key sectors that directly impact the welfare of the citizens.

The Igbo leader further stated that Governor Fubara’s administration has been instrumental in fostering peace and unity among different ethnic groups in the state.

He praised Governor Fubara for his inclusive governance style, which has provided opportunities and representation for various communities, including the Igbo community

Earlier while addressing Eze Nwaokolo and his cabinet members present during the visit, Chairman of NUJ in the state, Comrade Job Stanley Job, expressed gratitude to Eze Nwokolo for his warm reception and valuable insights.

He acknowledged the important role of journalists in fostering development and democracy, stating that the NUJ is committed to promoting responsible journalism in the state.

Job assured the Igbo leader that the NUJ would work collaboratively with the Igbo community and the government to ensure that the achievements of Governor Fubara are effectively communicated to the public.

He pledged that journalists under the union’s umbrella would uphold professional ethics and standards while reporting on government activities.

The Chairman of the Rivers NUJ emphasized the importance of the National Assembly enacting legislation that clearly outlines the responsibilities of traditional rulers in fostering peace and facilitating development.

“The proposed law would mandate employers, including the police and military, to consider the recommendations of traditional rulers from the community where a potential employee originates. This measure aims to enhance accountability,” he stated.