Nigerian Engineer Invents Technology To Reduce Traffic In Urban Cities

In a significant breakthrough for traffic management, a Nigerian software engineer, Mr. Smith Chinemerem Ndukaeze, has unveiled an innovative automated digital traffic booth aimed at tackling the long-standing traffic challenges in major cities, including Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital..

The unveiling ceremony for the groundbreaking invention, known as the Automated Traffic Booth (ATB), is scheduled for Wednesday, April 24, 11.00 am at Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt.

For years, residents of Port Harcourt and other metropolitan areas in Nigeria have grappled with persistent traffic congestion, which has become an unfortunate way of life.

However, Ndukaeze’s invention promises to alleviate these issues and revolutionize the way traffic is controlled.

Speaking to journalists in Port Harcourt, Ndukaeze, who is the CEO of Multiset Technology Limited, explained that the Automated Traffic Booth is a state-of-the-art traffic control system designed to ensure smooth traffic flow without any bottlenecks or congestion.

This improved version of the traditional traffic light system incorporates several unique features to enhance efficiency and address the challenges faced by conventional traffic management methods.

“The ATB is an advanced traffic booth that combines automatic and manual traffic light systems, 24-hour security surveillance cameras, and vehicle license plate tracking,” Ndukaeze stated, adding, “Moreover, the device is powered by solar energy, making it environmentally friendly and cost-effective.”

Ndukaeze emphasized that the ATB not only offers a solution to traffic congestion but also presents various benefits for the community.

“This technology has the potential to generate employment opportunities for the youth in the state and contribute to revenue generation,” he added.

The invention has already undergone rigorous testing and received approval from relevant authorities.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the police, and the Rivers State government have all confirmed the effectiveness and reliability of the ATB.

Originally invented in 2019, the device was initially installed on the Tombia GRA road for testing purposes. However, due to road rehabilitation works, it had to be temporarily removed.

“We have been eagerly waiting for an opportunity to showcase the technology behind the ATB and its remarkable features,” Ndukaeze explained. “Currently, we have successfully installed the first upgraded model of the ATB, and we are thrilled to announce that it is fully operational at the front gate of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education in Port Harcourt. This project represents a collaboration between Multiset Technology Limited and IAUE.”

While expressing gratitude to the university’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Okey Onuchukwu, for his support, Ndukaeze called upon the government to partner with his company to acquire and deploy the ATBs at strategic locations throughout Port Harcourt.

He emphasized that the government’s involvement was crucial for the widespread implementation of the technology.

Describing the functionality of the ATB, Ndukaeze explained that it incorporates both manual and automatic control systems, thereby reducing the workload and challenges faced by traffic wardens.

Unlike conventional traffic lights that operate on fixed timers, the ATB is designed to respond dynamically to real-time traffic conditions.

“We have developed the booth to provide enhanced security features. The traffic warden inside the booth is concealed from view but can monitor vehicles and promptly alert the police if any suspicious activity is detected,” Ndukaeze elaborated.

“The Federal Road Safety Corps has already inspected the ATB and expressed their satisfaction.”

With the first model of this cutting-edge invention now complete, the public unveiling is set to take place on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at Ignatius Ajuru University of Education in Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt. The event promises to showcase the ATB’s capabilities and its potential to revolutionize traffic management in the city.

As Nigeria looks toward a future with improved traffic conditions, Ndukaeze’s groundbreaking invention offers a glimmer of hope, providing a blueprint for more efficient and technologically advanced traffic control systems.