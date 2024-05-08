Police Decry Security Challenges In Rivers

The Assistant Inspector General of Police(AIG) Zone 16 comprising Bayelsa and Rivers States Police Commands,AIG Paul Omata has said it is not easy to Police Rivers State.

AIG Omata made the disclosure Thursday during a familarization tour of Rivers Police Command under his supervision.

AIG Omata explained that he came to Rivers State to introduce himself as AIG zone 16, so that the officers and men of Rivers Command will know him.

He noted that Rivers State is moving very well interms of crime fighting.AIG Omata disclosed that his duty is to supervise the Commissioners of Police in Rivers and Bayelsa Command and he came to see what Rivers Command is doing and give them word of encouragement and ensure people of Rivers sleep with their two eyes closed and go about their normal business.

“Is not easy to bring crime down in the state because of it has a metropolitan city. It takes alot to Police Rivers. I brought IGP message to you, He said you should continue to abide by ethics of the job and shun any misconduct capable of bringng Police name to disrepute.

“Policing is not a one man duty. Both the Police and the citizens has responsibility to guard their environment. We will up our game on intelligence, to effectively nip crime in the bud before it happens. I will also support the CP with manpower if there is a gap” he said.

The zone 16 AIG also thanked CP Disu and his Management team, officers and men of the command for their relentless effort in reducing crime to the bearest minimum.

CP Olatunji Disu, Commissioner of Police In Rivers State in his speech listed shortage of Manpower, shortage of Armoured Personel Carriers, Shortage of Barrack Accommodation as some of the challenges facing the state Command.

CP Disu pleaded with the AIG to assist the command with more manpower as the command has new Police stations that need Manpower .

CP Disi said “Rivers State is one of the states in South South, Nigeria.It is strategic economic hub of the country with 10 Area commands and 70 Police Divisions.

“I assumed office five months ago and went round to assess the security situation and draw up template for crime fighting. All I needed to do, Is to tell my officers what need to be done and result are gotten.

“The Rivers State Government has been assisting us alot. The Government has assisted in repairs of patrol vehicles and other logistics”.

On killing of two Police Inspectors in the State, CP Disu noted that nobody kills anybody either a civilian or Police officer and goes scot free. CP Disu disclosed that arrests has been made as regards killing of the female Inspector and efforts are on to arrest those behind the male inspector’s death

Our correspondents reports that AIG zone 16 was accompanied by three Deputy Commissioners of Police, Assistant Commissioners of Police, head of tactical units and Public Relations Officer of zone 16 Command headquarters.

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Disu, Deputy Commissioners of Operations and State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Divisional Police Officers, head of tactical units, officers and inspectorates of the Rivers State Police Command joined in welcoming the AIG.