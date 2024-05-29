Rivers State Legislature Moves To Create  Enabling Environment For Investors

The leadership of Rivers State House of Assembly has promised to create enabling environment for investors in the State through positive and people oriented legislations.

Speaker, Rt. Hon. Victor Oko-Jumbo stated this while presenting a goodwill message at the Rivers State Economic and Investment Summit held at the Obi Wali International conference center, Port Harcourt recently.

Describing it as the legislature’s pivotal role, he explained that the the assembly’s primary responsibility is to develop a robust legislative framework that stimulates economic activity by enacting laws and promoting investments, supporting small and medium enterprises as well as foster industrialization.

The Speaker also described the summit as first of it’s kind, pointing out that the theme for the summit defines and amplifies the very essence of the event which is aimed at advancing pathway to economic growth and sustainability in Rivers State.

According to Rt. Hon. Oko-Jumbo, economic growth and sustainability are two indices of any developing society even as Governor Sim Fubara’s administration has shown tremendous sagacity, determination and intensity towards ensuring that the critical pathways are in place for accelerated advancement to economic growth and sustainability of the State.

“this is not just rhetorics, years of rhetorics are gone, in achieving this vision of advancing the economic growth of the State and sustainability, it is imperative to note that the legislative arm of government which I represent has a pivotal role to play in creating enabling environment by way of positive and people oriented legislation, essential for advancing pathways to economic growth and sustainability of our dear Rivers State ” The Speaker added that the legislative role of the State Assembly in budgetary oversight and allocation is critical to economic development by meticulously scrutinizing and approving the State budget while ensuring that public funds allocated to vital sectors with strategic investments and infrastructure strives