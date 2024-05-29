Sanusi Tasks RSG On Reforms, Innovations

The 14th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi has charged Rivers State government to embrace innovation and reforms in order to make the state attractive for investment and to attain realistic growth.

He gave the charge while delivering the keynote address at the 2nd day of the Rivers State Economic and Investment Summit in Port Harcourt.

The former CBN Governor emphasised that it is within the capacity of state institutions to ensure quality in thinking and skills of the population that are critical to the delivery of results.

Commending Governor Siminalayi Fubara for putting together the summit he averred that as the second largest economy in Nigeria, after Lagos, Rivers State has the unique opportunity of emerging as a beacon of progress in the face of current hopelessness, adding that it has the opportunity to operationalise the ideals of the concept of sub-nationalism in a federal context, by building a resilient, dynamic, modern and effective system that fosters economic development and prosperity.

“At this pivotal moment in our history, when the country is desperate to chart a new course in economic thinking, opting for a paradigm shift that seeks to harness our vast potential and propel us towards sustainable growth and prosperity, the decision to centre governance around economic development through investment promotion is a very thoughtful and brave decision by the Government of Rivers State.

This is more so because to reform an economy, whether of a state or of the federation at large, requires difficult decisions. It involves policies that may be painful and unpopular, which don’t usually go well with politicians in their quest for re-election. But that is the only way to guarantee a better future for the same people that it might be hard on. It is the right thing to do”, Alhaji Sanusi stated.

He pointed out that with rich arable land, abundant oil and water resources, as well as its strategic location, Rivers State can be one of the best investors’ paradises, not just in Nigeria but in West Africa. He stressed that if the right things can be done, considering the recent boom in mechanised agriculture, international trade, transportation, tourism, real estate, and ICT, that are being witnessed in this state, then development is not too lofty a dream to achieve. Doing those right things will be a testament to the fact that Rivers is ripe for investment and growth.

“But while organic factors may induce the emergence and unfolding of a certain level of growth in various sectors of an economy, sustainable development is a result of deep thinking, deliberate and strategic actions, as well as the political will to perform and achieve. Rivers State is blessed with abundant oil resources, a gift that has significantly contributed to the economy of Nigeria. However, sitting on oil, or any natural resource, is not enough for economic development.

To achieve economic development, it is imperative that we recognize the need to take specific steps that transcend natural resources, to diversify and institutionalise foundational economic frameworks”, he opined.

Alhaji Sanusi however stressed the need to consider oil viability and risks inorder to fully reap the blessings , giving the fact that it is not wholly controlled by the state.

Earlier, the Rivers State Head of Service, Dr. George Nwaeke in his welcome address, commended the participants for their efforts to continue the important discussions and collaborations towards building a stronger and more prosperous future for Rivers State.

He lauded the vision and commitment of the Governor in planning and executing strategies that will ensure the sustainable development of Rivers State for generations to come. Dr Nwaeke noted that it is in moments of economic difficulties that the distinction between a politician and a statesman becomes clear, stressing that Governor Fubara is steadfastly focused on the future and dedicated to the well-being of not just the present generation but also those to come.