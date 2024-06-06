HYPREP’s Projects Coordinator Emphasizes Collaboration For Ogoni Cleanup Progress

The Projects Coordinator of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), Professor Nenibarini Zabbey has stressed the importance of collaborative dialogue and dispute resolution for advancing the cleanup efforts in Ogoniland.

Speaking at the Projects Review Meeting with key Ogoni stakeholders at De Edge Hotel in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, Professor Zenubari highlighted plans to train traditional rulers and stakeholders in Alternative Dispute Resolution and peacebuilding techniques, emphasizing the importance of collaborative dialogue for the smooth progression of the project.

He called for constructive engagement and partnership between HYPREP and the Ogoni community, emphasizing the importance of listening to stakeholder feedback and adapting project strategies accordingly.

Emphasizing a holistic approach, Professor Zabbey encouraged stakeholders to prioritize unity, community benefit, and cooperation for the collective goal of a cleaner, healthier, and prosperous Ogoniland.

He called for open and constructive discussions to identify gaps and innovate solutions, underscoring the importance of integrating environmental, social, and economic dimensions for sustainable development in the region.

The Projects Coordinator provided updates on various projects aimed at restoring the environment, enhancing healthcare facilities, promoting vocational training, and improving infrastructure in Ogoni land

Despite the significant progress made, Professor Zenubari however acknowledged the challenges posed by community-related issues such as interference in contract administration and land disputes.

He reiterated HYPREP’s neutral stance, emphasizing the organization’s commitment to project mandates rather than land ownership disputes.

In line with fostering peaceful coexistence and resolving disputes, the Projects Coordinator reaffirmed HYPREP’s commitment to capacity building initiatives.

Professor Zenubari also affirmed the Federal Government’s dedication to implementing the recommendations outlined in the UNEP Assessment Report, while assuring stakeholders of HYPREP’s continued commitment to facilitating dialogue, resolving disputes, and advancing the Ogoniland cleanup project for the benefit of all.