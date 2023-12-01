Bonny Council Boss Showcases Landmark Achievements So Far

The Executive Chairman of Bonny Local Government Area, Hon. Anengi Barasua Claude-Wilcox says that her administration is focused on delivering quality projects and programmes that will improve the living standard of the people of Bonny local government area.

Addressing newsmen shortly after projects inspection tour to showcase the achievements so far, the Council boss said that her administration has judiciously used the council’s resources for the development and wellbeing of the people.

She assured the people of Bonny that her administration will continue to ensure that the dividends of democracy gets to the people.

According to her, the local government council investments in security has led to a more secure area where businesses thrive and people live in peace.

She said on assumption of office, her administration was faced with a huge development deficit , dilapidated and abandoned government infrastructure, lawlessness, and frequent sea piracy attacks , kidnappings, vandalism and lots more.

Based on that, her administration decided to prioritize security, noting that security is the wheel with which development thrives. She then resolved to put in place increased security measures that guarantees inland and water way serenity.

She asserted that in the past two years, advancing education in the area was another promise that her administration has kept, through the provision of 4 coaster buses for free school transportation initiative, payment of school fees for final year students of Bonny in public tertiary institutions.

She said her administration had directly touched the lives of the people through empowerment programmes , as she doled out welfare packages to lactating mothers and pregnant women during the 2022 World Breast-feeding day she equally presented grants to small and medium scale enterprises and other forms of empowerment in the local government area.

She added that her administration had embarked on regular disilting of drainages and evacuation of canals around the Island, flood lightning at the Bonny Coal Beach, walkway extension at the Bonny Coal Beach, reticulation of pipe borne water at the Bonny ultra -modern market, procurement of 3 brand new Hiarce buses for the Bonny 9th legislative Assembly, the protocol/media unit, and the Bonny employment monitoring team.

The Executive chairman said there are still ongoing projects like the construction of health center at Greens Iwoama Community, construction of drainages and culverts at Larness Guest House lane, Abalamabie to avert road flooding, operation zero pot holes , renovation of the FSP complex and lots more.

Dame Claude-Wilcox expressed her profound gratitude to Barr. Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT for the opportunity given to her to serve her people and also the first female Executive Chairman of Bonny, also to her political mentor, late Sir, Amaopusenibo Rodaford Opuwari Long-John, and to her immediate boss, the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Amaopusenibo Siminialayi Fubara.

She appreciated reverend, HM, King, Dr. Edward Asimini William Dappa Pepple III, Edward 1, Perekule ix Amanayanabo & Natural Ruler of Grand Bonny Kingdom and his Council of Chiefs, men and women, youths of Bonny for their support.

The Council Secretary, Mr. R. Sotonye Jamaica in his remark said the Council Boss had changed the fortune of the local government and securely placed it on the pedestal of sustained growth.