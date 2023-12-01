New Rivers CP, Disu Harps On Security Agency Cooperation

The Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, CP Olatunji Disu has stressed on inter security agency cooperation for effective Policing and betterment of the community.

CP Disu made the disclosure during the Novelty football Match and games involving Police, Army, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Honourary Members of Police Officers Mess, Police Officers Wives Association last week Saturday which was organized by the Police Community Relations Committe (PCRC)

In an interview with Journalists, CP Disu said “this is what sporting is all about and especially this is what security is all what, when the President came, he said he wanted an inter security agency cooperation and this has trickled down to what we are doing today.

“PCRC is taking the led in bringing all the security agency together, so that we get to know ourselves, so that we can work together for the good of the community”.

The Rivers State Chairman of PCRC, Voke Emore in his remarks said, PCRC intend to built the bridge between the community and the Police and other agencies and the community, stressing that the event is to foster that relationship .

The led representative Of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency(NDLEA), Benet Uche in an interview with Journalists opined that the inter security agency match is going to foster better unity amongst the security agencies. He stated that it will also give them the opportunity to exercise and keep fit, build them and give them better physical building.

The NDLEA representative further cautioned people against use of illicit drug. He said “I will like the Youth to know that drug is a mockery of persons, anybody who engages in intake of illicit drug is destroying himself.

“For young people who are growing up ,taking illicit drug even if you think you can afford it, even if you are not feeling the impact, by the time you getting to your late 40 and early 50s, when you are supposed to be operating at your optimal, that is when you will realize you are destroying yourself growing up from abuse of drugs.

“Drug is dangerous is an enemy to society .Everybody should stay away from illicit drug especially the youths because we need them in order to secure our future”.

The Police team beat honourary members of police officers mess 2 -0 to lift the PCRC football tournament gold cup.