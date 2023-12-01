Wike, Fubara Face Off: Bishops Have Stepped In, Akawor Discloses

The Chairman of the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Ambassador Desmond Akawor has revealed that some prominent bishops have stepped in to resolve the seeming disagreement between former governor and FCT Minister, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara.

Akawor who superintended the affairs of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state before his recent appointment in Abuja, made the disclosure when he met with members of the State Executive Committee and LGA Chairmen of the PDP at the Party office in Port Harcourt on Monday, said the bishops decided to wade into the crisis with a view to resolving it.

The former Ambassador to South Korea disclosed that none of the actors in the crisis were happy about the situation.

‘We may see the atmosphere in the state as disturbing. No, it is a normal thing in life. It is only what God has done that has perfection.

There is a crisis, but the important thing is the ability to solve the problem. This problem will be settled. The Clergy are intervening. At the end of the day solution will come”, he said, describing the situation as a normal phenomenon between two individuals.

The former PDP Chairman, who blamed those who were not happy with the victory of the PDP in the state and the good relationship between Governor Siminialayi Fubara and Nyesom Wike for the crisis, warned social media groups to stop escalating the situation.

Akawor, who said he never wanted to seek re election after his first term, disclosed that he had already conveyed his position to the Governor and the Minister, especially as the Governor and himself were from the same Senatorial district, adding that he had earlier briefed the Acting Chairman and Secretary on his position.

He said he had prayed that another opportunity should come his way, explaining that when the FCT Minister created the opportunity for him by nominating him to the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission, he considered it another avenue to serve Rivers people.

“I consider it as an opportunity to serve our people. As an opportunity to shoot out again after being home for these past four years. It is a great thing and for me I have nothing but to thank our leaders’.

He expressed gratitude to Barrister Nyesom Wike for identifying and bringing him from Seoul towards the end of his diplomatic journey in South Korea to serve as Director General of his campaign, and another opportunity to lead the PDP as the state chairman, saying that the opportunities launched him back into the political arena in the state.

“So there is no other way I can thank him and thank the party than to appreciate whatever opportunity that comes my way”.

He advised party leaders to preach peace in the party and refuse to take sides in the crises, but regard each other as one family.

“Let us continue to preach peace in the party. Don’t belong to Paul or Barnabas. I can tell you none of them is happy with what is happening”.

He disclosed that the One Hour With Jesus praise and worship session has been a great spiritual upliftment to the party and the state and called on the new leadership to sustain it.

“This One Hour With Jesus, let us keep it up. Let us maintain it. It creates a bonding for all of us. I used the opportunity to interface with the workforce once in a while”.

He thanked the party for their support for him during his stay in the party, enjoining them to extend same to his successor.

Ambassador Akawor who described Hon Chukwuemeka Aaron as a complete gentle man and a committed party man, advised him to carry everybody along in his leadership.

On his part, the Acting PDP State Chairman, Hon Chukwuemeka Aaron pledged not to lower the bar of leadership that Ambassador Akawor has set in the party during his time.

He also thanked Ambassador Desmond Akawor for introducing the One Hour With Jesus praise and worship program, saying that it has been a huge blessing to the party and the state.

He gave an assurance that the spiritual candle which the former PDP Chairman lit through the prayer session would be rekindled.

The Acting PDP state Chairman who expressed worry over the state of affairs in the state, noted that without prayers the situation would have been worse.