ONELGA Council Chairman Commissions Obigbor Town Hall, Promises More Projects In Coming Months

The Executive Chairman, of Ogba Egbema Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA), Hon Vincent Job has commissioned a new Town Hall in Obigbor Community, Egi Clan.

The ceremonial event was met with warmth and enthusiasm as Ezeali 1 of Obigbor Community, HRH, Eze Ejikeme Okwuogba, on behalf of the community, extended a heartfelt welcome to the Chairman and his entourage.

Addressing the gathering, Sir Eze Onwusa, the supervisor of the project, highlighted the meticulous efforts invested in constructing the Town Hall, emphasizing its capacity to accommodate approximately 250 individuals.

He proudly detailed the hall’s amenities, which included a borehole for water supply, tables, chairs, and fans, ensuring a comfortable environment for community gatherings.

Hon. Vincent Job, during his address, underscored the importance of addressing the community’s needs.

He commended the collaborative effort between the local leadership and the community, expressing gratitude for the warm reception despite the short notice of their visit.

“In assessing the needs of Obigbor, we recognized the inadequacy of the former town hall and committed to building a more suitable facility,” the ONELGA Chairman remarked, emphasizing the hall’s comprehensive amenities tailored to the community’s requirements.

Emphasizing the importance of preserving the infrastructure, Hon. Job advised the residents to safeguard the Town Hall against vandalism and inappropriate use, urging them to protect its beauty for generations to come.

Acknowledging the continuous efforts towards community development, the Chairman hinted at forthcoming projects, assuring the community of sustained engagement to address their identified needs.

The ONELGA boss and his team later embarked on a tour to supervise ongoing projects within the Egi kingdom, highlighting the administration’s commitment to holistic development across all 17 communities in ONELGA.