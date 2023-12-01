Death of Woji Landlord: Police Commence Orderly Room Trial Of Officers Allegedly Involved In Killing

The orderly room trial of Police officers who allegedly tortured Mr Nyebuchi Eke to death, a landlord and native of Woji community, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers state has commenced, on the directive of Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu we learnt.

The orderly room trial our reporter gathered, is an internal court session set up to try Police officers accused of unprofessional conduct.

Our reporter also reports that if the officers are found culpable in course of the trial in case of allegation of murder, the officers will be dismissed and face murder charge in conventional court.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, CP Olatunji Disu last week visited the widow of Mr Eke at Woji community who died shortly after he was arrested by Police Officers brought by his tenant.

CP Disu assured the widow of late Eke of his unwavering commitment to achieving justice. CP Disu further disclosed that all policemen involved had been arrested.

The Rivers Police Chief said “Justice will be served. Those involved have been arrested and investigations are ongoing. I assure her [Eke’s widow] justice will be served.

“As for the youths, the elders have spoken. Let us give peace a chance. This is what the IGP has been talking about, partnering with the community and stakeholders. That has made it easy for us to solve this issue at hand. The elders and traditional rulers came out and assisted the police in dousing the tension.”

During a visit also to some traditional rulers in the community, the Commissioner of Police, disclosed that the Police Officers responsible for Eke’s death were in custody at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID).

Earlier, the widow of late Eke said

“My husband was killed by a Policeman. I need justice! My children are now fatherless and I have no helper anymore. Sir, give me justice!” she pleaded.

Elder brother to the deceased, who is a former Chairman of Obio-Akpor LGA, Solomon Eke, in interview with Journalists said

“The tenant went to his brother, who is a Policeman, not even incidenting it properly at the Woji Police Division. He just went to his brother to ask him to help him deal with his landlord.

“The police just went there and started manhandling him with the help of the tenant and that led to his death. We have seen the injuries on his body. The DPO of Woji wasn’t aware that this act had been done by the men of her division, but the three policemen have been arrested and they’re in detention. The complainant is also in detention” .

Recall that corpse of Nyebuchi Eke was later recovered at mortuary in Chokocho community in Etche Local Government Area last week, three days after his arrest, a development that angered Youth of the community to resort to violent protest.