Uncategorized

One Killed As Police Beef Up Security To Prevent Escalation Of Cult War

Photo of Prince Wiro Prince Wiro Send an email 16 mins ago
0 1 1 minute read

Rivers State Police has beefed up security around Rumukalagbor, Ogbunabali, Garrison, Waterlines axis in Port Harcourt with intense patrol and plain clothe detectives deployed to prevent escalation of gang  war following the killing of a man popularly known as ‘Frege’ by suspected cultists at Rumukalagbor community last week, we gathered.

We learnt ‘Frege’ was trailed by the assailants while he was on his way home at about 8:30pm and shot twice on his neck resulting in his death.

Our source revealed that the killing is cult related and may not be unconnected to control of ‘matching ground’ fees from some business owners and establishments in the area which led to territorial control and supremacy battle between suspected Iceland and Vikings Cult members.

The spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe confirmed the incident, adding that investigation is ongoing.

Photo of Prince Wiro Prince Wiro Send an email 16 mins ago
0 1 1 minute read
Photo of Prince Wiro

Prince Wiro

Related Articles

House Of Assembly Reduces LG Chairmen’s Tenure To Two Years

2 weeks ago

Dilemma As Political Crisis erupts In Rivers

November 1, 2023

Two Female Undergraduates Arrested Over Man’s Death During Sex Romp

October 17, 2023

Federal lawmakers  Gets N130m Prado SUV Car Each

October 17, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button