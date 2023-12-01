One Killed As Police Beef Up Security To Prevent Escalation Of Cult War

Rivers State Police has beefed up security around Rumukalagbor, Ogbunabali, Garrison, Waterlines axis in Port Harcourt with intense patrol and plain clothe detectives deployed to prevent escalation of gang war following the killing of a man popularly known as ‘Frege’ by suspected cultists at Rumukalagbor community last week, we gathered.

We learnt ‘Frege’ was trailed by the assailants while he was on his way home at about 8:30pm and shot twice on his neck resulting in his death.

Our source revealed that the killing is cult related and may not be unconnected to control of ‘matching ground’ fees from some business owners and establishments in the area which led to territorial control and supremacy battle between suspected Iceland and Vikings Cult members.

The spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe confirmed the incident, adding that investigation is ongoing.