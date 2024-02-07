New AIG For Zone 16 Assumes Duty

A new Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Paul Alifa Omata assumed duty in the zone 16 headquarters Yenagoa, Bayelsa State on Monday.

In his maiden press briefing, AIG Omata said residents of Rivers and Bayelsa States that make up Zone 16 Police Command will enjoy peace and sleep with their two eyes closed.

He said he would adopt the strategies of Inspector General of Police on crime fighting and reshaping of the Police on core professional responsibilities in the zonal command.

AIG Omata, who made disclosure after a special welcome parade and introduction of some officers of the Zone, Monday, February 5, stated that crime would be reduced to the barest minimum if not totally eradicated in Bayelsa and Rivers states .

AIG Omata also urged officers and men under the Zone to always be disciplined as the organization is known for discioline.

He advised officers serving in zone 16 comprising Rivers and Bayelsa states Command not to get involve in acts that would paint the image of the Force in Bad light.

AIG Omata also called for synergy between the police and members of the public while urging the people to always report suspicious movements around them.

Profile of AIG Paul Alifa Omata

AIG Paul Alifa Omata, an indigene of Dekina LGA of Kogi State, was commissioned into the Nigeria Police Force on the 3rd March 1990 as a cadet ASP. He is a graduate of Geography from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

The new AIG is a pragmatic and seasoned officer of repute who has attended several courses and workshops, and has equally served meritoriously at various Departments within the Force, notable amongst them are; DPO ‘A’ Division Lokoja, Area Commander, Area ‘L’ Lagos State, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations, Kwara State etc.

Until his posting to the Zone, he was the Commissioner of Police, K9 Section Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja.