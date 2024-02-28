Police Arrest Two Suspected Robbers Of Bank Customers

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested two robbery suspects namely Ikenna Obiko, 30, and Isichukwu Eneji, 24.

According to a statement by SP Grace Iringe Koko, Spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, the suspects were apprehended on February 12, 2024 at the Olu Obasanjo area of Port Harcourt while riding a motorcycle.

The spokesperson for the Police command said both suspects confessed to multiple crimes, stating that they specialize in loitering outside the premises of banks and gauging the amount of money customers withdraw.

SP Koko said “whenever they notice any customer with a sizeable withdrawal, they trail them in their motorcycle and when they see an opportunity to pounce, they rob them.

The duo also revealed that on some occasions, they just wait for the bank customers to park their vehicles and they proceed to open the vehicles with a master key that they had crafted and cart away with the money withdrawn and any other valuables.

“They also admitted to hotwiring and stealing parked motorcycles, as well as robbing unsuspecting bank customers of their money at ATMs around Olu Obasanjo and Aba Road.

“The two robbery suspects were recently involved in a robbery case involving a pick-up vehicle conveying indomie supplies where they forcefully took one hundred thousand Naira (N100,000) from the driver.

Police investigations confirmed that the two suspects had, within this year, stolen three motorcycles, one of which has been recovered and is now at the Borikiri Police Station in Port Harcourt.

Two motorcycles were stolen from where their owners parked them along Choba Road and Eliozu.

“Both suspects, now in police custody at the Borikiri Police Station, hail from Oguta in Imo State. Ikenna, a father of two children, claimed that he was lured into a life of crime by one of his community leaders (now deceased).

Isichukwu, who has fathered three children, said his late uncle tutored him in the art of robbery”.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu has directed that the two suspects be charged immediately in an appropriate court of law.

CP Disu urged Rivers residents to be vigilant while carrying out banking transactions and to avoid making stops whenever they have a substantial amount of money or other valuables in their cars.

CP Disu equally encouraged banks to report any suspicious activity around their premises to the Police while urging members of the public to continue to be law-abiding and support the police in the fight to rid Rivers State of crimes and criminality.