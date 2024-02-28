Police Commence Probes Into Defilement Of 11yr-Old Girl

The Police is digging further into the alleged abduction and defilement of an eleven year old girl in Ogbogoro, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state as personnel of State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), that have taken over the case last week Friday visited the alleged crime scene where the minor was abducted.

The suspect, Bro Joe, in his early 40s was also brought to the scene.

Recall that the father of the minor had accused Bro Joe and two other young men whose identities are yet to be ascertained of abducting the 11 year old girl in the area and taking her to an uncompleted building in an unknown location where she was held captive for two days and defiled.

Bro Joe and the two other men reportedly intercepted and abducted the minor at about 7pm on 15th February, when she was on an errand for her mother.

We gathered that the mother and neigbours had gone to Ozuoba Police Division on the fateful day but the Police said the minor cannot be declared wanted since it was not up to 24 hours in line with procedure of declaring an individual missing.

Our source revealed that Bro Joe was arrested by combined effort of Youth and Police at about 1:00am last Wednesday after days of evading arrest.

In an interview with journalists, Mr Anele Aleruchi, father of the 12 year old girl said

“On 15th of February,2024 the mother sent her to buy drug, carry the name of the drug and gave her .

“Bro Joe met her on the road and said come let me show you something but she said no, my mummy sent me message Bro Joe carried the girl with two other men, used clothe to tie her face and took her to an uncompleted building, kept her for two days.

“After two days, they released her. When the girl came out after two days, we asked her what happened, she said Bro Joe took her to uncompleted building and two other men. She said when they took her to the uncompleted building, Bro Joe used his hand to put her in vagina and also used his manhood to put in her vagina severally.

“Bro Joe is in Ozuoba Police station. I want justice to take place. The girl is eleven, approaching 11 year old”.

Mr Anele had earlier told our reporter that Medical result examination conducted on the minor shows she has been penetrated.

Spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, SP Grace Irnge Koko confirmed the incident.

She said the suspect has been arrested and transferred to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for discreet investigation.