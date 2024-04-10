14 LG Party Chairmen Declare Support For Gov Fubara

As the tenure of the 23 local government chairmen in Rivers state is gradually coming to an end, fourteen (14) out of the 23 PDP Party Council Chairmen have declared their support to Governor, His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara.

The declaration was made at the thanksgiving service organized by the socio-political support groups including “KELGA SIMPLIFIED MOVEMENT”, the FRIENDS OF FUBY” and the “SIM NETWORK”.

The event was held at St. Martin’s Ang. Church Omagwa field in Ikwerre LGA of Rivers state over the weekend.

The event also witnessed a group of legislators decamping to the governor’s camp. They confessed realizing that the constitution recognizes the governor as the leader of the party in the state hence their decision to join his camp.

Gov Fubara who was ably represented by the lawmaker representing Ikwerre/Emohua federal constituency in the National Assembly, Rt. Hon Boniface S. Emerengwa promised to be focused in order to leave worthy legacies to Rivers people urged his supporters to remain silent but supportive to the administration and ensure that they don’t engage in anything that will provoke crisis as to cause distraction to the leadership. He used the opportunity to promise the Ikwerre people especially that as a good inlaw to them, he will correct all the anomalies they suffered in the previous Wike administration as a people-oriented government. The governor disclosed further that his administration is poised to revive all the neglected infrastructure in the area and indeed the state as a whole.

In his sermon at the open air church service, Rev’d (Amb) Dr. Justice Chinedu Ezeocha of the Jesus the Healer Int’l church, Omagwa said Fubara like the biblical David who was divinely chosen to be king over and above his brothers was equally empowered by God to confront and killed Goliath the giant at the appropriate time.

Drawing inference from the 1st Sam 17: 32 – 51, the man of God said in the same vein Gov Fubara who was divinely chosen among the lot will spring up surprises in the state.

“The three wise men” as the remaining authentic PDP lawmakers of the Rivers state House of Assembly on the side of the governor are called used the opportunity to inform Rivers people why they decided to support the governor.

According to them, “We decided to support Gov Fubara because of his peaceful disposition, his people-oriented policies and programmes as well as his readiness to deliver the dividends of democracy to Rivers people”. They emphatically said they found no reason to antagonize him or be part of the celebrated impeachment plans early in the administration.

They went further to warn their former embattled colleagues on the other divide to retrace their steps or face the consequences of their actions.

In their solidarity speeches, the former chief whip of the RSHA and Director General of the Simplified Movement group, Rt. Hon Evans Bipi said Gov Fubara’s government has come to stay and will complete it’s 8 years tenure like others before it. The leader of the support group and PHACCIMA President, Eze Sir Mike Elechi said Ikwerre people are working in unison not only to mobilize support for Gov Fubara government to succeed but to ensure his return for second tenure in 2027. He noted that the crowd of supporters are genuine.

The S. A. to the governor, Dr Darlington Orji said it is important for Rivers people to always express gratitude to the Almighty God as He is the source of blessings and sustenance of all life.

All others expressed their readiness to challenge the enemies of the state in any form as according to them the Fubara government has come to liberate Rivers people.

The Acting Coordinator of another support group, “THE FRIENDS OF FUBY” in Ikwerre/Emohua LGAs, chief Dr Goodluck Nwobike in a chat with newsmen at the sideline of the event said the immediate past governor of Rivers State and FCT minister has no moral justification to harass the governor as he (Wike) got substantive support from the Riverine areas of the state during his time and so has no reason to antagonize them now that it is their turn or truncate their chance. Sir Nwobike promised that the Ikwerres particularly will continue to form a major support base for the Fubara administration to succeed as according to him “one good turn deserves another”. They supported Chief Sir Celestine Omehia, Chief Sir Chubuike Amaechi and Chief (Barr) Nyesom Wike as governor. He added that Ikwerre People are not ingrate and that no one man can destroy the reputation of Ikwerre People.

He said Wike has completed his tenure that was full of problem s and tension without any disturbance and quietly leave the stage like others did and give Gov Fubara space to make his mark without further distractions

Chief Nwobike who is one of the PDP stakeholders in Ward One, KELGA and former chairmanship aspirant in Ikwerre LGA used the opportunity to warn that should the former governor cause any unnecessary crisis in the state, he will live to regret it as Rivers people, he pointed out are ready to defend their God given administration against him.

On the fate of the embattled former Assembly members threat to the governor, chief Nwobike said they are just wasting their time as the political party and Nigeria constitution will eventually take care of their situation, adding that it is no longer news that Gov Fubara is in-charge of the state and leader of the party.

He maintained that the embattled lawmakers committed an anti-party offence and will pay dearly for their actions at the appropriate time, adding that he was thinking that their .master Wike will decamp with them and wondered why he is staying back to do as he is no longer wanted in PDP.

He used the opportunity to inform that his organization, THE FOF has structures on all the local government areas of the state and hope to kickstart their state-wide mobilization campaign soon and assured that no matter the scheming of the enemies, Gov Fubara will complete his 8 years two tenure in office.

With regards to the wave of cross-carpeting witnessed, the PDP stakeholder said there was nothing wrong with the development bad it was normal in politics.

Another stakeholder and leader of the SIM NETWORK in Igwuruta, KELGA, Come Ken Amadi said they were part of the thanksgiving service because it was good to appreciate God for the gift of Gov Fubara. He said the Fubara administration is for the youths and that youths are ready to defend the government at any time they are call upon to enable it succeed.

Comrade Amadi who is the Community Liaison Officer, Igwuruta as well as the Vice chairman, Community Development Committee (CDC)said ” no matter what anybody thinks, the government of Sir Siminalayi Fubara has come to stay and will complete his two tenure as a divine project in Rivers state. “We mobilized support and voted for him in 2023 and will repeat the feat again with or without Wike”; he insisted.

He made it clear that the same way God enabled David to confront and killed Goliath in the bible, the scenario will replicated itself in Rivers state as according to him “God is with Gov Fubara”.

Many politicians in the state across party lines including the deputy governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the last general election, Dr (Mrs) Patricia Ogbonnaya grace the event and declare their willingness to work with the Fubara administration.

Highlights of the event was the parade of all the various Wards in KELGA, Choir rendition from the Jesus the Healer Int’l church, Omagwa as well as the gift of a big portrait of the governor in appreciation of his general acceptance.